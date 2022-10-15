LeAnn Rimes showed quite a bit of skin in a braless dress as she discussed a recent award show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

LeAnn Rimes left little to the imagination in a braless, semi-sheer dress as she talked about an award show.

The country crooner was all smiles as she held her recently earned golden statue.

LeAnn shared a short video featuring a snippet of her interview with Chris Willman.

The god’s work singer posted the clip for her 800k Instagram followers.

In the video, LeAnn rocked a skin-baring dress to receive honors for her extraordinary career.

The semi-sheer crochet dress featured long sleeves and embroidering.

LeAnn Rimes goes bohemian for award acceptance

LeAnn’s floor-length dress flowed and offered a bohemian vibe. The garment had a cutout in the bodice, showing skin but remaining elegant.

Leann’s hair was in a center part, with her bangs pulled back and waves falling past her shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And while the dress was certainly revealing, so was her interview.

LeAnn and the interviewer sat in a living room featuring a fireplace in the background and light-colored candles, adding to the ambiance.

The interviewer asked LeAnn if anything scared her, remarking that she appeared fearless. He added that her music was fearless with so much honesty and asked what made her that way.

LeAnn responded that she had used honesty as a defense mechanism to protect her against people who thought they “had things on” her.

She explained that she felt “split” inside and that she wasn’t being “her full self.”

Her caption read, “this conversation was so special. thank you @willman.chris and a special thank you to the sweet souls at @ascap for this honor #ascapgoldennoteaward ✨.”

LeAnn Rimes accepts a Golden Note Award

LeAnn gave the interview to accompany her award of achievement from the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers or the ASCAP.

She received a Golden Note award, which coincided with the 25th anniversary of her album Blue. LeAnn released Blue when she was only 13 years old and has continued releasing music ever since– a testament to her ability as a musician and songwriter.

A press release by ASCAP noted that LeAnn’s impressive career had earned her multiple awards, including two Grammy Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards.

LeAnn was in good company with the award honor. Previous winners include Tom Petty, Garth Brooks, Lee Ann Womack, Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill, and Duran Duran.

ASCAP President and Chairman Paul Williams praised LeAnn in a statement that read in part, “From the moment we first heard her immortal recording of ‘Blue’ – back when she was just 13 years old – we knew that LeAnn was a voice for the ages.”