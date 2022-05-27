LeAnn Rimes gets flexible in spandex with peanut butter

LeAnn Rimes smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

LeAnn Rimes has gone full-throttle on the cartwheels and stretchy spandex fun – complete with peanut butter. The Can’t Fight the Moonlight singer has been making headlines for touring, and she’s just given a rare insight into just how pumped she feels ahead of going on stage.

LeAnn updated for her 700,000+ Instagram followers on Thursday, showing her hotel room action, flexibility, and penchant for PB.

LeAnn Rimes shows off flexibility with PB vibes

The blonde, this year making headlines for her sensational bikini body, opened lying amid pristine white bedsheets and pillow tops as Madonna’s Hung Up played.

Clearly gearing up for what was to come as she wore a gray hoodie, the Grammy winner was accompanied by “waiting to go on stage like..” in text across the screen.

Fans then saw Rimes busting out an impressive cartwheel across the wooden floor, here showing off her toned legs via her metallic spandex leggings and keeping it super casual as she went barefoot. The 39-year-old then jumped up and down with glee, closing perched on the edge of a counter and surrounded by snacks as she licked peanut butter off her finger and right out of the jar.

“Waiting to go on stage be like… no hotel rooms were harmed in the making of this video #timesgoesbysoslowly #timewasting #hungup #thestorysofartour #behindthescenes #fun,” a caption read.

LeAnn’s tour comes as the singer builds up buzz for the September 16 release of her new god’s work album. As to PB, she’s spoken out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I am a bit of an after-dinner snacker,” she told Women’s Health. “Barnana Dark Chocolate Banana Bites are my favorite treat, and I love an apple with a little peanut butter.”

LeAnn Rimes has Tight Tush Tuesday going

As to the bikini buns, there’s effort there, too. Rimes told Us Weekly that her glutes are a focal point, stating: “I do like my butt. I did something on Instagram called Tight Tush Tuesday and everybody kind of freaked out about it, so it’s become a thing. I work pretty hard on my butt.” There’s also a portable piece of equipment LeAnn swears by. “I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go. So it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room,” she continued.

LeAnn gained over 3,000 likes for her post. Not Kardashian-level, but there’s a lot of love for this blonde.