LeAnn Rimes flaunts stunning bikini body in pigtails

LeAnn Rimes smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

LeAnn Rimes is stunning in a skimpy bikini while soaking up the sun on the beach. The singer was all positive energy in a recent Instagram share, one showing off her toned figure and seemingly welcoming a Hot Girl Summer 2022.

LeAnn posted for her 700,000 Instagram followers, showing her “sunny disposition” via a caption and even throwing in a sunshine emoji between the two words.

LeAnn Rimes stuns in a bikini on the beach

The Can’t Fight the Moonlight hitmaker, 39, tagged Montce Swim in her photo as she posed confidently and full of joy on a gorgeous sand beach.

Showing off her toned legs and killer abs in the printed and low-cut two-piece, the Grammy winner went itty-bitty in her white beach look, also sporting tinted shades and holding one hand up to a straw hat.

She folded one leg slightly while striking her pose and showing off cute pigtails, with fans leaving over 16,000 likes.

Anyone missing her coconut bikini shot doesn’t need to hop over to her Instagram; it’s below.

Quick to follow was a shot of the blonde all smiles as she lounged around outdoors and posed in a khaki and textured bikini while staying hydrated, the healthy way. LeAnn held a fresh coconut with a straw in it, writing: “Put the lime in the coconut.”

Posts on her Instagram of late have been marking something way more important, though.

LeAnn marks wedding anniversary in a special way

Rimes has been celebrating 11 years of marriage with her husband Eddie Cibrian, even releasing a new song to honor the milestone via her upcoming god’s work album. Sharing a romantic wedding shot on her happy day over a decade ago, LeAnn told fans:

“It’s a year to the day since i first shared a snippet of “how much a heart can hold” with you, as eddie and i celebrated our 10th anniversary. i never expected the reaction we received to the song, or for it to be included on my new record “god’s work,” but it just fits so perfectly. it was time to share it with the world, so that you could also have the opportunity to make it a part of some of your most memorable, tender moments too.”

She added: “As we embark on our 11th year of marriage, we wanted to celebrate by releasing a little extended video. sharing some never before seen images from our wedding day and moments and memories captured along the way.”