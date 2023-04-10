LeAnn Rimes is no stranger to a glam moment and certainly made an effort for a recent onstage appearance.

The Can’t Fight The Moonlight hitmaker was one of the many high-profile singers who participated in the Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys on April 9.

Other stars who paid tribute included Fall Out Boy, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlisle, and Taylor Momsen, to name a few.

For LeAnn’s most recent Instagram post, she shared a video from behind the scenes.

“life’s a beach… boy,” the two-time Grammy Award-winning musician wrote in her caption.

“don’t miss a #GRAMMYSaluteBeachBoys tonight at 8/7c on @cbstv and @paramountplus ✨ @TheBeachBoys,” she continued.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 11,200 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be popular with her 838,000 followers.

LeAnn Rimes stunned in a multicolored dazzling dress

For her latest IG share, LeAnn was filmed backstage in a sheer, flesh-colored floor-length dress that featured netted material all over and long sleeves. The item of clothing was multicolored and was embroidered with mini gems all over.

The attire was also cut out in the middle and was decorated with stones across the middle.

LeAnn accessorized herself with tiny dangling earrings and a number of rings while rocking short nails for the occasion.

She styled her long wavy blonde locks down with a middle part and dusted her eyes with eyeshadow.

While getting ready for her performance, LeAnn showed off her impressive vocals before hitting the stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

On the night, she sang a cover of their song Caroline, No with a live band and received a huge roar of cheers at the end of her 3-minute-and-a-half performance.

LeAnn Rimes’ beauty secrets

In a 2017 interview with the UK’s Express, LeAnn spilled everything there is to know about her beauty regime and the products she uses.

“Unless I’m on stage, I don’t wear a lot of make-up,” she revealed.

“The most I might put on is a bit of concealer and some bronzer. I love Charlotte Tilbury The Retoucher concealer pen and La Mer The Reparative SkinTint tinted moisturizer,” LeAnn continued.

Online, The Retoucher retails from $35 while La Mer The Reparative SkinTint is a little more pricey at $126.

If she had to pick her favorite beauty brand, however, it would be True Botanicals.

“It’s a simple line of skincare, but I’ve found that it really works for me and I love it,” LeAnn stated.