LeAnn Rimes got vulnerable with excitement as she announced the remix to spaceship featuring an EDM touch to her country-pop original song. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

LeAnn Rimes was naked but not afraid as the country singer excitedly revealed a remix to her song spaceship, which appeared on her new album, god’s work.

Much like Ariana Grande, LeAnn stylized her latest album to feature single titles in all lowercase letters, which has become increasingly popular in the industry amongst young talent.

On Friday, LeAnn posted a video to spaceship, where she notably cried in a field nude, with a blanket wrapped around her as she sang to the heavens. Tears poured from LeAnn’s eyes as she cried hysterically, with the wind adding to the frosty feel of the shot.

The video was clearly emotion-filled, but the new edition of the song had a more upbeat vibe, thanks to DJ Dave Audé.

While the new spaceship video still showed LeAnn in a barren desert with a brown blanket wrapped around her body, it also featured new, upbeat music and some additional transitions and special effects.

And while the music will certainly appeal to a different demographic, the jury was out amongst hardcore LeAnn fans, some of whom sounded off in the comments.

LeAnn Rimes celebrates spaceship remix

As for LeAnn, she revealed in a caption accompanying the post that the remix to spaceship was one of her favorites to date. She told fans that her husband, Eddie Cibrian, facilitated a remix of the original video.

She explained that she was nervous to “touch” her song, which possessed so much raw energy and emotion.

However, not everyone was convinced that LeAnn’s decision to remix spaceship was a good idea.

One commenter wrote, “oh no..never touch perfection. I loved the rawness of the original.”

Pic credit: @leannrimes/Instagram

Another fan was confused by LeAnn’s state of undress. The commenter wrote, “I love the song, but I don’t understand why you’re nude…”

Yet another Instagram user appeared to subscribe to the notion that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The user commented, “It takes away from the raw truth of the original video. Half of art is knowing when to stop.”

LeAnn seemed pleased with her body of work, despite the words from her naysayers.

Another domain where LeAnn has worked extensively has been her physical fitness journey.

LeAnn Rimes’ glutes workout

LeAnn revealed that she often worked out with her husband, Eddie and that the two went to SoulCycle classes together.

LeAnn told Us Weekly about her husband’s particular exercise habits, and she also shared that she paid special attention to her glute workouts.

She divulged, “He likes to be a boy when he works out and make noises and grunt and stuff. I’m like, ‘I can’t even deal with you right now.'”

It seemed that LeAnn managed to deal with her husband, noises and all, because she posted a fitness video where he bench-pressed her in an impressive show of strength.

When it comes to LeAnn and Eddie, perhaps the couple that works out together stays together.