LeAnn Rimes stole the show on the red carpet last night as the talented country star delivered a fashion win.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was one of many well-known names in attendance at the CMT Awards last night in Austin, Texas.

Other famous faces included Megan Thee Stallion, Chase Brock, and Carrie Underwood, who also brought the heat to the red carpet.

The celebrities gathered to watch Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown host the show, while Shania Twain received honors for her illustrious career.

As for LeAnn, she opted for a sheer dress, rocking a sparkly gown by Pamella Roland.

Sign up for our newsletter!

An IG page for the CMT Awards showed LeAnn’s daring ensemble.

LeAnn Rimes stuns in Pamella Roland at CMT Awards

LeAnn was a vision in a gown created by New York-based designer Pamella Roland.

The spaghetti strap dress featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit on one side of the gown. The thigh-high slit was decorated with chains for a very trendy appearance and an extra edge.

The garment had intricate embroidery and beading with sparkly vibes. LeAnn paired the gown with strappy stilettos, adding extra inches to her frame.

The Blue singer sported her signature beachy waves as she glowed with a radiant appearance.

Once inside, LeAnn joined a star-studded roster of musicians, including Cody Johnson, Wynonna Judd, and Slash. The musicians joined forces to pay tribute to Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd, who died last month.

The sheer dress showed LeAnn’s toned legs, and she has made it clear that she spent a lot of time in the gym.

LeAnn Rimes shares new workout secrets

Last week, LeAnn hit the gym and brought the cameras for the ride.

The musician excitedly revealed the new workout that had her feeling strong and energetic.

LeAnn brought fans into her fitness oasis at Drum Boxing, showing what the class looked like.

The unique workout combined music with boxing, with drums appearing throughout the gym.

LeAnn alternated between hitting the drum and the bag, burning calories along the way.

As the singer revealed in a caption accompanying the share, the social media post was not an ad. Instead, it was a chance for LeAnn to share a new workout favorite.

LeAnn’s caption read, “This is all fun and games until john starts shouting opposite commands @drumboxing… 😂if you’re looking for a new workout class that tests your brain as much as your body, go check out their page. we LOVE it here!”

Whether she is hitting the gym or hitting the drums, LeAnn stays passionate about fitness.