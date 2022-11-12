LeAnn Rimes strutted her stuff with confidence as the Grammy-winning singer continued to live her best life. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

LeAnn Rimes celebrated a remix to her new single, spaceships, with a confident walk and a soundtrack to match.

The God’s Work singer posted a video featuring her strutting on social media for her 800k Instagram followers.

The video began with closed elevator doors, which quickly opened to reveal a smiling LeAnn.

The cheerful country crooner looked directly at the camera and struck a pose before walking forward.

LeAnn wore a long-sleeve black gown with chevron embroidery and a sheer finish.

The designs on the arms and hem showed LeAnn’s skin as she walked confidently in the floor-length piece.

LeAnn Rimes struts to spaceships remix

LeAnn’s dress featured solid coloring on the bodice with a deep V-neck revealing she was braless. The sides of the bodice had cutouts on LeAnn’s obliques, with a sheer mesh material covering the cutouts.

LeAnn walked toward the camera without losing her famous smile as she did a spin and looked to be having a blast. As she walked down a corridor, the camera followed her, showing the back of her dress was also sheer. She wore black underwear beneath the dress, keeping things PG-13 but showing a bit of flair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

LeAnn raised her arms in the air as she lived it up and worked her angles.

Her caption revealed the source of her excitement, the Dave Aude remix to spaceships. She wrote, “new, strutting to stage soundtrack 🛸 #spaceshipremix #daveaude #outnow.”

LeAnn’s remixed song featured an EDM vibe that will certainly appeal to a different set of audiences.

As LeAnn celebrated the remix, she expressed a desire for another type of celebration in the form of the Grammys. The singer announced her desire for a Grammy nomination as she sought her first win in 25 years.

LeAnn Rimes’ diet plan

As a touring artist with album promotions galore, LeAnn must fuel her vessel well in order to ensure proper functioning.

She walked Women’s Health through her typical daily eats but admitted that she has never been afraid to splurge.

LeAnn shared, “Nourishment usually looks like high-quality, healthy, whole foods, but sometimes nourishment is the cake, the chips, the pizza, and the mac and cheese. It’s all a balance.”

LeAnn said she typically started her day with a Glowing Green Smoothie by Kimberly Snyder. Some of the smoothie’s ingredients include spinach, lettuce, celery, apple, pear, banana, and lemon juice.

She said she prepares chicken and veggies, baked tempeh, or mushroom tacos for lunch and dinner.