Lean Rimes shows off her coconuts in bikini

Leann Rimes smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Leann Rimes is upping the bikini action on her Instagram and even throwing in some coconut. The Can’t Fight the Moonlight hitmaker might not be the most followed face, but when she’s showing off her figure in swimwear, it makes headlines.

In a recent share, the blonde lounged around while in a pool-ready look, also showing she knows good hydration – coconut water isn’t just for Kourtney Kardashian.

Leann Rimes knows bikini fun

Posting for her 760,000+ followers, the singer enjoyed a moment in the shade while peeping her luxurious vacation setting.

The photo showed Leann lying on a cream-cushioned lounger and near chic matching parasols amid blue skies. Smiling and looking gorgeous while makeup-free, the 39-year-old flaunted her trim figure in a plunging olive green bikini with super thin straps.

Cocktails are clearly out. Leann was holding a massive coconut with a straw in it as she topped up her vitamin intake, also wearing a large straw hat, plus her hair in cute braided pigtails.

Flashing her pearly whites, the singer wrote: “Put the lime in the coconut.” Fans have left over 13,000 likes.

Four days ago, while enjoying a blissful sandy beach and lapping waves, Leann updated with a way better view of her killer bikini body as she showcased her toned legs, abs, and golden tan while in a printed white bikini. Celebrating the shorefront lifestyle and seemingly having the beach to herself, she posed in shades and a hat, writing: “Sunny disposition.”

Leann Rimes raises psoriasis awareness

The old-school music favorite, who signed her first record deal back in 1996, continues to attract media attention, although it isn’t always about her music. In 2020, she opened up on psoriasis, a condition mogul Kim Kardashian also suffers from. Speaking to People about the skin condition, Rimes revealed:

“I was diagnosed with psoriasis when I was 2 years old, so this is something I’ve been hiding my whole life. Even though I’ve talked about it, no one’s ever really seen it. So it felt very, very liberating. And from the comments from people, I think that it was a liberation for a lot of other people too.”

After posing nude to show the reality of a flare-up and receiving immense support for having done so, she added: “I didn’t expect kindness and love like that from so many people. There’s so many people who struggle with psoriasis, and I think that was really evident from all of the comments.”