The incredibly talented Lea Michele looked like an absolute queen as she made a special appearance during a recent event in New York.

The Glee actress made her way to a Michael Kors event during New York’s infamous Fashion Week.

Lea was spotted in a dreamy, all-white ensemble while she posed away for the cameras at the event.

The Broadway star has been known for her incredible acting and, of course, her exceptional voice.

However, in recent months, Lea has also been stealing hearts with her iconic looks and exemplary wardrobe essentials.

As expected, this MK event was a perfect representation of just that.

As Lea posed for the cameras, the actress was spotted in a one-of-a-kind staple piece.

For this special event, the celeb wore an all-white, bell-bottomed jumpsuit. The jumpsuit featured a low-cut neckline and a lacy, floral-printed design. The suit looked undeniably fabulous on Lea, as it complemented her slender figure perfectly.

The singer decided to wear a bright white, fitted blazer to add to the all-white aesthetics. The long blazer paired perfectly with the sheer, lacy jumpsuit as it fell to her mid-thigh.

For her footwear essentials, Lea went with a pair of white, open-toed heels that gave her the perfect height for her lengthy bell bottoms.

For accessories, Lea went with a pair of silver hoop earrings and small silver rings.

Lea Michele looks glamorous in all-white as she attends the MK event during New York Fashion Week. Pic credit: @The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID

For her hair, the Funny Girl star slicked her dark locks into a tight bun that rested behind her head.

She completed this elegant look by adding some mascara, a shimmery, nude eyeshadow, and a beautiful peach-colored lip.

Lea Michele promotes Elf Cosmetics during another NYC event

Over the years, Lea has been kind enough to share her memorable moments with her fans as she keeps highly active on her social platforms.

For this particular event, the actress took to her Instagram, where she shared a recent Elf event with her 7.8 million followers.

Lea was spotted at a special Elf makeup event in New York City as she help support and further promote their new Halo Glow Liquid Filter.

This multi-purpose, liquid glow booster is infused with high-quality, skin-loving ingredients that work to enhance the overall look of skin while providing a soft-focus, effortless radiance.

For this particular post, Lea was captured posing along the streets of NYC while she stood in front of the pink, Elf-themed truck.

For her fit, the actress was styled in a gorgeous pink mini dress. The dress featured a scoop neckline and a scallop-trimmed edge that fell to her mid-thigh.

Lea’s hair looked full and voluminous as her brown curls elegantly blew in the wind behind her.

Per usual, the Broadway star’s makeup looked flawless while her complexion effortlessly glistened and glowed in the shot.

She captioned the post, “Had the best day with @elfcosmetics in NYC celebrating their new Halo Glow Liquid Filter. ✨#elfcosmetics #elfhaloglowliquidfilter #ad.”

Fans can now head to Elf’s official website or their local beauty store to browse their newest collections.