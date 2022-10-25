Lea Martinez showed off her spooky side as Harley Quinn. Pic credit: @slayeas/Instagram

Lea Martinez went full-on spooky season yesterday, sporting a sexy Harley Quinn costume for a Gotham Sirens photo shoot with her friends.

Known for regularly sharing content related to cosplay, Star Wars, and Marvel, Lea is clearly no stranger to acting the part.

The young beauty posed in a shiny red and black color block leotard with matching stalkings and chunky black heels.

She also held Harley Quinn’s signature mallet with hands clad in red and black gloves with white ruffled cuffs.

Lea styled her crimson-tinted hair into playful pigtails to complete her personification of Harley Quinn.

She alluded to additional photos and a blonde version in the caption, with a portion reading, “crazy that this is the first time I’ve cosplayed any Harley Quinn looks… I’ve always wanted to do her considering hot unhinged women are my favorite.”

A few hours later, she shared an Instagram Reel in the same Harley Quinn costume that sent her 509K followers spinning.

Lea could be seen swinging the large mallet around while offering a 360-degree view of her body in the revealing ensemble.

One fan commented, “I’m saving this for personal reasons,” while others wrote, “STOP this is the cutest video” and “Consider me the joker.”

Pic credit: @slayeas/Instagram

It’s no surprise the reel accumulated more than 75K likes in its first ten hours, but that’s not the only post that’s been getting attention on her page lately.

Lea Martinez rocked black lingerie to reveal favorite scary movie

Lea Martinez captivated fans two days ago with an Instagram Reel wearing a festive orange and black sweater that she ripped off to reveal sexy black lingerie.

The stunning 19-year-old has a gorgeous, natural body that was complimented by the push-up bra and high-rise panties.

She revealed her favorite scary movie in the caption, writing, “What’s your favorite scary movie??👻📞🤍 #ghostface #scream.”

Lea Martinez looked incredible from all angles in skintight red jumpsuit

Lea channeled Hollywood actress Linda Cardellini for a recent Scooby Doo-inspired post wearing a skintight red jumpsuit.

The social media sensation wore her long brown hair in a low ponytail as she gave the camera a smoldering look.

Beyond posting sexy photos, Lea has focused on participating in mental health chats throughout the years.

Last month, she shared, “today, one of my dreams came true, and I became a published streamer known for her mental health streams.”