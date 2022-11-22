Lea Martinez smirks in front of her microphone. Pic credit: @slayeas/Instagram

Lea Martinez is one of the most popular female Twitch partners due to the fact that she constantly live-streams herself while playing intricate games.

Most recently, she posed for a gorgeous picture in a photoshoot, which was shot by photographer Benjamin Farren.

Her social media popularity has blossomed over the years with more than half a million followers on Instagram and more than 4 million followers on TikTok.

A lot of her content shows off her cosplay costumes and all of the different characters she dresses up as. She goes all out with makeup and colorful outfits often.

Instead of wearing a fancy cosplay costume, she dressed down in regular clothing that still left little to the imagination for the shoot.

Not long before that, Lea promoted one of the video game chair companies that she’s happy to endorse at this time in her career as a professional Twitch streamer.

Lea Martinez stuns in a purple bra for a photoshoot

Lea posed for a sultry picture in front of Benjamin’s camera while wearing a purple bra with triangle-shaped fabric. It tied together in the back and had a thick strap of fabric beneath her chest, which went right across her ribcage.

She wore a pair of high-waisted denim pants with two silver buttons over her belly button area. Her upper stomach was still easy to see, and so were her hourglass curves.

She accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings and a silver chain necklace around her neck. In the gorgeous shot, Lea pulled her dark brown hair up into a ponytail with a black rubber band and stared at the camera in a way that helped show off her big, bright eyes.

Lea Martinez shows love for Mavix Chairs

Lea recently posed on a white Mavix Chair while letting her followers know about a tournament she would be featured in, which came with a prize of $100,000.

Mavix Chairs is a company that sells the most ideal seating devices for video gamers who stay in the same position for long periods of time.

They sell chairs in black, white, red, and a handful of other colors. Customers can tell Mavix branded chairs are legit when they see the official name printed on the headrest in all capital letters.

Lea sat on her own personal Mavix Chair wearing a pair of white spandex shorts and a black scoop neck top with white letters printed on the front.

She wrapped her arm around the headrest of the chair while wearing matching video game headphones. The beauty was also sure to tag the company on her post.