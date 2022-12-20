Lea Martinez sizzled in a black dress. Pic credit: @slayeas/Instagram

Lea Martinez demanded attention on the red carpet over the weekend, rocking a slinky black dress that looked like it was made with her body in mind.

The 19-year-old gaming queen posed for photographers in the curve-hugging number, which featured barely-there spaghetti straps and a tantalizing neckline.

Her shapely physique was very reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit, as her waistline looked impossibly trim, leaving room for her enviable curves to shine.

The garment tapered off toward her feet, showing just a glimpse of her what appeared to be black heels hidden beneath.

Lea’s recently-dyed red locks looked fresh out of the salon with a striking center part and gorgeous, healthy volume.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She added “crazy night” to the bottom of the share.

Pic credit: @slayeas/Instagram

Lea Martinez shared morning routine in skintight black top and pajama pants

Lea gave her 528K followers an inside look at her rise and shine routine last week, starting with rolling out of bed and shaking her peachy behind.

She was wearing a tight black tank top with silky anime-printed pajama pants, her dark hair in two low braids.

The gorgeous influencer then made her bed before heading to the kitchen to play with a few lightsabers and pour a glass of water with freshly-squeezed lemon.

Next, she hit the bathroom for a refreshing shower, finishing the video with her hair and makeup routine.

Lea even shared a moment where she accidentally pulled out a knotted clump of hair, something most people can relate to (AKA anyone with hair).

She captioned the share, “I charged my lightsabers last night 🫣 #grwm #morningroutine #lightsabers #lifestyle.”

Lea Martinez showed some serious skin to promote first-ever subathon

Lea sizzled in a skintight burgundy ensemble that left little to the imagination to share some exciting news yesterday.

The stunning social media sensation announced she’s doing her first-ever subathon on her Twitch account, which for those not familiar, is a type of stream viewers donate to lengthen the duration of the stream.

The event started at 8/7c, and she set the stakes high, offering to give away a brand new gaming chair from Mavix Chairs and a keyboard and mouse from Logitech G.

Lea is a prominent figure on Twitch and frequently shares content encouraging her fans to join her on the platform.

Pic credit: @slayeas/Instagram

Despite her incredible success on social media, Lea has been very candid about her rough time growing up and being bullied in school.

Now that she’s found her confidence in a niche that truly supports her, the rising star openly advocates for the mental health of others and is a vital source of inspiration.

In her own words, “if you are struggling or don’t feel like you belong I promise that if you come to my streams we will make you feel like you belong. We will welcome you. We are just huge nerds who love all things fandom related and want to have a good time.”