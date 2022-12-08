Lea Martinez stunned in an all-white ensemble. Pic credit: @slayeas/Instagram

It’s hard to tell if she’s on the naughty or nice list, but Lea Martinez commanded attention in a skimpy ensemble to celebrate the first Slaymas giveaway.

The 19-year-old beauty sat backward in a chair to show off her enviable curves in an all-white outfit featuring a thigh-skimming miniskirt and cropped long-sleeve shirt with fuzzy cuffs.

Lea’s sun-kissed skin shone through in several areas, giving tantalizing glimpses of her midriff and, oh-my-gosh, that peachy behind.

She added a slick of pink gloss to her lips and cat-eye liner, with her freshly-dyed auburn locks cascading over her shoulders in loose waves.

Oh, and it would be a crime not to shout out her amazing knee-high white boots, which gave off major Austin Powers vibes.

She captioned the share, “all white slaymas 🤍🎄🕊” with all the deets on how to win a Nintendo Switch Lite.

Lea Martinez wore a revealing bodysuit to dress as Starfire from Teen Titans

Lea took her cosplay game to the next level earlier this week, dressing as Starfire from Teen Titans.

The Instagram Reel started innocent enough, with Lea performing a sexy little dance in a pink anime t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Then, in the blink of an eye, the stunning influencer was in a revealing bodysuit that sat super high on her curvy hips.

She accessorized the risque outfit with matching gloves and thigh-high tights.

“The music eats #starfire #teentitans,” she captioned the saucy share.

Lea Martinez showed off curves in skintight white shorts for Nanoleaf partnership

Lea showed off her peachy behind in a pair of white spandex shorts to promote Nanoleaf, a brand of super-cool smart lights.

The social media sensation rose to fame for her cosplay, Star Wars, and Marvel-related content, so it should come as no surprise that she’s also an avid gamer.

Lea could be seen busily working to install the pink neon lights around her computer station, which included three massive monitors. (yes, three!)

As a gorgeous gamer who is often photographed, Lea is the perfect ambassador for Nanoleaf, and we’re sure she’ll be sharing more addition to her glowing workspace soon.

She captioned the share, “many more upgrades to come❕❕ @nanoleaf I’m obsessed with all your lights,” along with a string of hashtags.

Lea is truly one in a million, and beyond her good looks and quirky interests, she’s also an outspoken advocate for mental health.

After being bullied in high school, she “found comfort through my favorite streamers, playing video games, & different fandoms, these things were my form of escape and to this day still are.”