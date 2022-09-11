Laverne Cox leaves little to the imagination in sexy cutout LBD

Laverne Cox hits the red carpet in a little black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Laverne Cox is the dynamic actress who is best known for her role as Sophia Burset on the Netflix hit series, Orange is the New Black.

She was nominated for many awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Sophia, a trans woman who is imprisoned for credit card fraud. Laverne broke the mold as the first transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy in an acting category.

Aside from being an amazing actress, Laverne is known for her exquisite beauty, and also her impeccable fashion sense.

She recently stunned the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Performers Nominee Reception in a little black dress that fit her like a glove.

With cutouts all over the torso, Laverne showcased her curves and nearly bare midriff, and the rest of her jaw-dropping figure. The cutouts were held together by thin spaghetti string fabric, creating a sensational sight.

The dramatic dress left her entire left leg exposed, and she showcased her long light brown hair in loose waves. Laverne topped the look off with short and sheer black gloves with silver bracelets, and black heels.

Laverne Cox on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Laverne Cox has been acting for over twenty years

Laverne attended college in New York City, where she studied acting, and also performed in drag shows. She starred in a series of short films and had small parts on television shows like Law and Order, but her career took off after she took the role on Orange is the New Black.

Laverne became a household name during her time on the award-winning show, and used her popularity to further her career forward, landing many parts starring as her favorite role – herself! She has been a judge on America’s Got Talent, she was a contestant on Lip Sync battle, and starred as herself on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

She is currently hosting her own show on E! called If We’re Being Honest, where she interviews celebrities like Melanie Lynskey, Nicole Byer, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Laverne has won awards for her LGBTQIA+ activism

Being a trailblazer in the transgender community, Laverne has dedicated her life to spreading awareness for issues that affect her culture. She strongly focuses on transgender women, and how race can intersect with gender.

She is also the first transgender woman to be on the cover of Time magazine, and have a wax figure in the Madame Tussauds museum. She even has a Barbie doll that was made in her likeness.

Laverne was awarded with an Honorary Doctorate degree from the New School in NYC for her work in the fight for gender equality.