Laverne Cox is Gucci in a bikini on the beach

Laverne Cox shows off her amazing physique on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FSadou/AdMedia

Laverne Cox is the dynamic actress who is best known for her role as Sophia Burset on the Netflix hit series, Orange is the New Black.

She broke the mold as the first transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy in an acting category for her role on OITNB, along with being on People Magazine’s Most Beautiful Women list in 2015.

Aside from being an amazing actress, Laverne is known for her glamorous beauty and also her impeccable fashion sense.

While a deep freeze hit the country, Laverne posted a memory of a warmer time as she vacationed on the Caribbean island of Anguilla with her partner, where she danced on the beach to the song Virgo’s Groove by Beyonce, whom Laverne has been mistaken for in the past.

Decked out in Gucci, Laverne sported the Love Parade bikini with a classic GG pattern print, with gold hardware in the middle of the triangle bikini top design. The matching bottoms also featured the gold interlocking Gucci logo on the hip.

She paired the look with the Gucci Blondie canvas and leather belt bag. Laverne’s long blonde hair blew in the wind with beachy waves, and she topped the look off with sunglasses.

Laverne Cox has been acting for over twenty years

Laverne attended college in New York City, where she studied acting, and also performed in drag shows. She starred in a series of short films and had small parts on television shows like Law and Order, but her career took off after she took the role on Orange is the New Black.

Laverne became a household name during her time on the award-winning show, and used her popularity to further her career forward, landing many parts starring in her favorite role – herself! She has been a judge on America’s Got Talent, she was a contestant on Lip Sync battle, and starred as herself on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

She is currently hosting her own show on E! called If We’re Being Honest, where she interviews celebrities like Melanie Lynskey, Nicole Byer, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Laverne Cox honored with her own Barbie doll, helping her heal from childhood trauma

Laverne was overwhelmed when she learned that Mattel would honor her for their Barbie Tribute Collection as the first transgender Barbie doll. “I love her, and I had so much fun collaborating with everyone at Mattel designing her,” Laverne said about the doll designed in her likeness.

She also explained the importance of transgender representation when it comes to children’s toys such as Barbie dolls. “I hope they can see this Barbie and have a sense of hope and possibility,” Laverne said in an interview.

The doll represents a childhood that Laverne craved, and she revealed she bought herself a Barbie as an adult because her therapist said she should let her “inner child” play. She helped create the doll with the hopes that other children would find healing and inspiration in the one-of-a-kind collectible.