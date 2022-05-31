Laverne Cox in skimpy bikini slays poolside for 50th birthday

Laverne Cox celebrated her big 5-0 while scantily clad in a busty bikini as she rang in her birthday while strutting her stuff poolside. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Laverne Cox may be known for pushing gender lines and becoming the first transgender woman of color to score a leading role on a scripted television show, that being the beloved series Orange Is the New Black. But the leggy beauty is also known for owning a slamming physique.

The actress, who also stars in films like Promising Young Woman and Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10, rang in her birthday with a bang this weekend, sharing a sexy video clip of herself strutting her stuff in a snazzy two-piece to celebrate turning 50 years old.

Doing a poolside runway walk that even supermodels Gisele Bundchen and Paulina Porizkova might be envious of, Laverne rocked the internet with her daring and age-defying look.

Laverne wore a busty bikini to flaunt her birthday body

The Daytime Emmy winner, who snagged the Outstanding Special Class Special trophy seven years ago for her executive producing role in her show Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, put her body on full display to prove to the world that age is just a number as she wowed in her birthday swimsuit.

In the seconds-long clip posted for her 5.7 million followers to enjoy, Laverne could be seen proudly wearing a tiny bikini with splashy designs emblazoned across the bust cups and triangle swatch that covered her lower half.

Using the infamous model criss-cross leg action that goes with dominating any typical runway, Laverne made pool time look glamorous as she gripped a sheer, black cover-up over her shoulders, allowing it to fall behind her as she walked toward the camera seductively.

Laverne also later posted a second video thanking her fans and fellow celebs for their birthday wishes, bursting out of the water in the same two-piece she wore for her first share.

Fans and celebs flocked to Laverne’s page to share their birthday wishes

The actress’ hot post got all her fans and fellow celebs rooting for her and they flocked to her page to chime in.

Runway coach and television personality Alexander Jenkins, better known to the public as Miss J or J. Alexander on the hit Tyra Banks series America’s Next Top Model, piped in to say “Happy Birthday 🎂🍾🎁🎈🎉🎊.”

Model Lily Aldridge and actress Rosie O’Donnell commented with their birthday wishes as well, sending loving vibes out to the stunner.

A fan of Laverne shared a more inspirational message for the actress’ birthday, penning an emotionally-charged tribute that read, “I came running here once i seen bday shout outs [on tv] to WISH U A BEAUTIFUL LOVELY BDAY MUVA😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ MY INSPIRATION MY LOVE THANK YOU FOR PAVING THE WAY FOR OTHER TRANS WOMEN LIKE MYSELF N OTHERS😘😘😘😘😘😘🏳️‍⚧️💯.”

Laverne can currently be seen on the hit mini-series Inventing Anna and is in post-production for the film Uglies, which will co-star Joey King and follows the fall-out after an operation is invented in which people can choose to undergo surgery that takes away all imperfections and physical differences to make everyone beautiful.

