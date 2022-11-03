Lauren Luyendyk looked stunning while sporting her fall outfit. Pic credit: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Lauren Luyendyk is over Halloween and is on to the next holiday. While packing in her home, she showed off her fall look and looked absolutely stunning.

She was seen taking a mirror selfie, while her husband, Arie Luyendyk was in the background. She wore a stunning brown minidress that showed off the reality star’s long legs. It sported a V neckline with flowing long sleeves and a ruffled skirt. The dress she was wearing is from her collection with the brand Cupshe.

She left her blonde hair down and in a straight center part.

The Bachelor star kept her makeup simple by opting out of eyeshadow and wearing pink lip gloss.

She explained that she finally packed away her Halloween decorations and she is now ready for the next step. With the holidays around the corner, she started to plan what outfit to wear for the events that come with the fall and winter seasons.

Lauren Luyendyk has an amazing new collaboration with Cupshe

Lauren Luyendyk is taking on a new business venture with the brand Cupshe. Known for her style, the Cupshe x Lauren Luyendyk collection is supposed to be perfect for anyone’s holiday event or gathering. The line is huge and features 35 pieces including dresses, jackets, tops, and so much more. The line has something for everyone, including matching outfits for children.

When talking to People Magazine, Lauren explained why she decided to do a holiday collection.

“I think it’s obviously the season that brings out those pieces, but for me personally, I love dressing up, getting glammed up — the more glitter the better, the shiny textures, sequins,” says Lauren. “I just think it’s so fun to play dress up around this time of the year and this collection has a good amount of pieces to play around with.”

Lauren Luyendyk gets cozy for Napa

Lauren Luyendyk looked stunning as she headed for her trip to Napa. Since she was working with the brand Abercrombie, she decided to showcase clothes featured in the store. She wore a black leather dress with an oversized brown plaid jacket.

She paired it with black open-toe heels that wrapped around her ankles

The reality star kept her accessories simple, sporting a quilted black bag. She wore her highlighted blonde hair down, in a straight center part.

Her makeup looked stunning with dark brown eyeshadow and dark purple lipstick.