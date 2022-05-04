Lauren Conrad talks motherhood, says she ‘lost herself’

Lauren Conrad discussed the difficulties of motherhood in a recent podcast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Lauren Conrad reflected on motherhood recently, claiming she “lost herself” after the birth of her first son, Liam James.

Speaking during the very first episode of the Perelel Lives podcast on Tuesday, Lauren described motherhood in a way that most will relate to, even claiming it took a full year to feel like herself again.

Lauren Conrad had a hard time adjusting to motherhood, feeling like a new person

She told host Alex Taylor, “I was like, ‘I don’t know when I’m gonna get back.” She later said she asked herself, “Like, ‘Am I just a new human now?'”

It’s something a majority of moms will relate to as they stare at themselves in the mirror six months in, wondering what happened to them.

The Laguna Beach and The Hills alum said many of her friends gave her advice, but of course, it’s impossible to understand until you’re really in the trenches.

She told the podcast, “I think I was just really focused on the exciting parts and knew I could get through the rest. It’s like a funny game that women play with each other because you know it’s worth it and you can’t just tell that to someone.”

Her friends were very supportive, with The Little Market co-founder saying they didn’t dish out too much advice but told her the most important things.

She said, “I had friends who told me just enough; they told me the things I needed to know…They helped me prepare with checklists and then were there for me afterwards, in a supportive way.”

Lauren said, “The emotional journey afterwards…was just really challenging.”

Lauren Conrad was assured she would become a better version of herself

Lauren’s friends assured her she would become an even better version of herself, even if it would take some time for that to happen. In the world of parenthood, patience is key.

Lauren claimed her friend told her, “You made a human, you’re taking care of them.” She continued, “It took about a year for me to feel like myself again.”

Lauren and her husband William only want 2 kids

Lauren said she didn’t really love being pregnant, but since she and her husband only wanted two kids, she tried to embrace it the second time around finding “comfort” in that.

In the end, Lauren made a great point that all parents will relate to, saying “I think this is why we keep having kids. I feel like I’ve blacked a lot of it out.”

Lauren has two sons with her husband William Tell; Liam James, 4, and Charlie Wolf, 2.