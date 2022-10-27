Laura Harrier wows in plunging black dress

Laura Harrier looks beautiful with sparkly pink eyeshadow and a natural and glossy lip for the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Laura Harrier is an American model and actress, mainly known for her role next to Tom Holland and Zendaya in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Harrier is also a true fashionista. She recently posed for Interview magazine in a dress that Dua Lipa was previously seen in. It is safe to say that they both rocked this look.

The actress was in Venice, Italy for this shoot. The dress had a low V-neck with a purple rose adorning the very center of it.

She covered herself with a long, black fur coat that added a super-sophisticated look.

Her dark hair was parted to the side and slicked back, and her makeup remained natural yet glammed up.

Harrier posted on her Instagram a carousel of pictures from this photoshoot.

Laura Harrier wows in plunging black dresses while in Venice

In another photo, she wore another jaw-dropping black dress that fit her like a glove. This time, it was a halter-neck, and she accessorized by putting on a bunch of silver and thick black bracelets.

She also found a way to combine a casual piece of clothing with a more dressed-up one. She stunned in an oversized black leather jacket on top of what looked to be a white silk dress.

The model made sure to mention in the caption of this post all the people who made this shoot and her multiple looks possible.

Laura Harrier talks about her career after the pandemic

The 32-year-old is a talented actress who doesn’t look her age at all.

When she sat down to talk with Interview magazine, she spoke about how happy she was to return to work after a long, two-year period when things had to stop because of the coronavirus pandemic. But luckily for her and many other actors, she is back and better than ever, ready to do what she loves the most.

When asked about the thing she is excited about the most regarding her career, she said, “I’m really grateful that it’s all things that feel exciting and different from anything I’ve done. I loved doing Mike because it was a very different character for me. I loved all the looks.”

“I loved working with Trevante [Rhodes]. And then Entergalactic, I’ve never done something animated, but that also feels like me. It’s not like doing a cartoon, it’s a version of me, but it’s animated, which is really cool.”

Mike is an American miniseries that looked at the life of the boxer Mike Tyson and premiered on Hulu on August 25, 2022. Harrier played Robin Givens, who was married to Tyson.