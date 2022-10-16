Latto strikes a pose for a selfie. Pic credit: @latto777/Instagram

While modeling in a campaign for Steve Madden, famed rapper Latto showed off her curves in a skin-hugging bodysuit and a stylish pair of black boots.

Wearing a platinum blonde wig and a sparkling chain, Latto’s black-and-white bodysuit highlighted her hourglass figure.

Latto modeled for Steve Madden’s Maddenwood campaign, posing in a pair of the brand’s knee-length platform boots.

Retailing for $189.95, the statement-making shoes are the perfect pairing for fall and winter weather.

Latto posted a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot on social media, showing a video of the It’s Givin rapper posing on stairs and with a snake around her neck in front of a blue screen.

Posting the clip on her TikTok, the former reality star shared the video with her 6 million followers.

@latto777 That’s a wrap on LATTO! Behind the scenes from my #MADDENWOOD shoot. Have you slithered into Cypress? Link in bio for more glitz and glamour @stevemadden 🎰 ♬ original sound – BigLatto

Latto’s big year

Following her hit song B***h From Da South in 2020, Latto released her anticipated 777 album this past spring.

Boasting over 37 million views on YouTube, her hit song Big Energy reached the number three spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in April. Latto performed the song live at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The 23-year-old received a BET award for Best New Artist over the summer. Last month, Big Energy also earned her a Song of The Year award at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Latto spoke to XXL earlier this year about how excited she is to see her career reach new heights.

“I still can’t believe it. When I wrote down my 2022 goals, one of them was to be top 40 on the Billboard charts,” she told the outlet in April.

“And I’m thinking that’s shooting for the stars. I set that goal in January, and I did it in January. So, it’s crazy to see it keep going up like every week,” Latto continued. “Every week I be like, ‘Girl, prepare yourself because it’s going down this week. It can’t go up again.’ And then boom, it be going up again.”

The rapper’s feud with Nicki Minaj

Earlier this week, Latto found herself in the midst of a feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, who was once an idol to the Rap Game star.

After learning that her recent single Super Freaky Girl was being submitted to the Grammys under the pop category instead of rap, Nicki brought up Latto’s Big Energy, claiming that her song should also be “moved out” of the rap category.

Things took a turn when Latto seemingly tweeted back at the New York-born rapper, venting that she “can’t even celebrate” her awards and nominations.

After being called a “Karen,” Latto shot back, stating that she has “ignored countless subtweets” from Nicki. Highlighting their age gap, she added in the tweet, “Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully.”

The two continued to go back and forth via Twitter for hours, with Latto clarifying that their fight isn’t “JUST about a Grammy category,” continuing that the two didn’t end things on the best note during their last conversation.



Though Latto revealed in the past that she once stood in line for Nicki’s 2010 album Pink Friday and “was obsessed” with her, it appears that Latto no longer views her former inspiration in the same light.