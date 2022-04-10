Larsa Pippen takes ‘care of business’ in tight top

Larsa Pippen poses close up for a selfie. Pic credit: LarsaPippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is “taking care of business” and flaunting her figure at the same time. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 47, is fresh from another flawless style display on Instagram, posting a little more covered-up than usual, but nonetheless killing it.

Larsa posted for a total of 26,000+ likes yesterday, showing off her glamorous home interior and her pantsuit energy, with a tight top finish affording hints of her famous cleavage. As ever with Larsa, a little extra came via a snappy caption.

Larsa Pippen sizzles in new Instagram snap

The ex to NBA player Scottie Pippen went boss-like while posing on an oversized and muted accent cream couch – fans may have spotted the high-end Hermes throw pillow next to her.

Opting out of tagging any brands, the Chicago-born star went tapered via a cream pair of pants boasting a tan stripe, also going matching as she wore a fitted blazer with chic lapels. Larsa paired her suit with a skintight and off-white top, also sporting a flawless face of foundation, eyeshadow, and nude lipstick.

The former bestie to 41-year-old Kim Kardashian posed while folding one leg for a comfy pose, also showing off a discreet necklace, possibly from her COVID-19-launched Larsa Marie jewelry line.

“Taking care of business,” Larsa amusingly wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) While Larsa didn’t shout out any designers, she’s been rocking plenty of late. The Pretty Little Thing ambassador continues her reported six-figure deal as she fronts the affordable apparel brand, but there’s high-end stuff too. Larsa has worn Kardashian-adored Balmain this year, alongside staples including Chanel and Hermes.

Larsa Pippen is done with Kim Kardashian

2021 brought drama as the Kardashian clan unfollowed Larsa on Instagram. The mom of four has since opened up on why she and the Calabasas-based clan are done hanging out, referencing Kim’s split from rapper Kanye West as she spoke to Us Weekly.

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” she revealed, adding that tension developed because “I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.”

Larsa was, ahead of the drama, a semi-regular on the now-ended E! series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She’s also made a return to reality TV with the December 2021 reboot of RHOM.