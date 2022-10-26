Reality TV star Larsa Pippen takes a selfie. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen stuns in lacy lingerie after clarifying rumors about dating Michael Jordan’s son last week.

The Real Housewives of Miami star went viral after being spotted packing on the PDA on a dinner date with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, the pair were keeping their rumored romance private due to Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan’s feud over the hit mini-series The Last Dance.

The 48-year-old stunner leaned into the mirror for a gorgeous selfie she shared on her Instagram Story.

Pippen had her hair long, wavy hair parted right down the middle and used eyelash extensions and eyeshadow to complete the sultry look.

She gave a pout for the camera as she looked into her phone to get the perfect selfie.

Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen stuns in purple lingerie

Pippen showed her stunning physique in stylish lingeries for an IG snap.

“I think purple might be my color,” she added in the caption as she posed with one hand on her head.

The mother of four is pictured with a toned midsection as the lingerie complimented her curves. Her age-defying look is undeniable as she accessorized with diamond stud earrings.

In a bathroom snapshot, the stunning reality star revealed that she has been putting in work in the gym to achieve her toned physique.

“I’m been spending time in the gym wbu?” she asked her Instagram followers in the caption.

Larsa Pippen says she is dating around amid Marcus Jordan rumors

In a recent interview, the reality TV star opened up about her love life at the BravoCon last week.

“I’m dating around,’ she said to the Daily Mail, continuing: “I’m single and ready to mingle. I’m definitely dating.”

She went on to clarify her relationship status, adding, “I’m not really in a set situation but I’m definitely dating.”

Pippen addressed the backlash surrounding the dating rumors with Jordan’s son, “I don’t pay attention to what people are saying – I like to live and I like to do what makes me feel good. I’m in a great place. I feel like my kids are doing well. I’m excited for the new season,” she said.

Last month, US Weekly reported that Marcus and Larsa are dating after spending time together for several weeks. They were pictured looking cozy during a dinner date at Catch Steak in New York City on September 22.

A source told the publication that Larsa hugged and kissed Jordan’s son, but it appears the reality TV star was just playing the field after declaring herself single.