Larsa Pippen stuns in a black bikini before going public with Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen went official with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus after previously insisting the pair were just friends.

The former wife of Scottie Pippen posed alongside her boyfriend at the Trophy Room store in Orlando, Florida, next to a flower display paying home to Jordan’s iconic No. 23 jersey.

The 48-year-old looked stunning in a body-fitting, long-sleeved black mesh top, and denim mini shorts.

Larsa completed her look with oversized sunglasses and white trainers as she posed holding hands with Jordon’s son.

Marcus flashed a smile as he wrapped his arm around Larsa and wore a plain black T-shirt and patterned red pants.

He also added a black baseball cap backward and matched it with black sneakers to complete the look.

In the caption, Larsa used Drake’s Sicko Mode lyrics to imply that she prefers Nike to its rival shoe and apparel brand Adidas.

“✔️Checks over stripes🏆@trophyroomstore,” she wrote in the caption.

The stunning Real Housewives of Miami star also dropped a sizzling bikini photo before taking her relationship to Instagram.

Larsa Pippen stuns in a black bikini for Pretty Little Thing

Larsa put her sensational curves in a Pretty Little Thing black bikini with a stylish matching wrap around the waist just before her relationship debut.

The RHOM star posed confidently with her hands behind her head as she added white-rimmed sunglasses to complete the look.

“Be yourself, there’s no one better 💙 swimsuit and wrap @prettylittlething,” she added to the caption of the hot photo.

For the IG snap, she accessorized with just an ankle bracelet and let her stunning body sell the swimsuit.

Pretty Little Thing has a variety of swimwear available on their website or app, ranging from prices as low as $1.50 on sale and up to $145 full price.

They also have a variety of daily wear, dresses for every occasion, and many accessories to browse through.

Larsa previously denied dating rumors with Marcus Jordan

Larsa and Marcus dating rumors have been apparent since September last year after the pair were photographed together on numerous occasions.

The pair were seen snuggled up after attending a Halloween party together in October in Queens, New York.

In December, the duo was pictured heading out for dinner at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida.

Despite the PDA, Larsa told Page Six last month that the pair were nothing more than friends,

“We’ve been friends for the last couple of years, and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating,” she said to the publication, continuing:

“Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing.”

“So yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun.”