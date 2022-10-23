Larsa Pippen wows in a scorching selfie. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen regularly proves that she doesn’t age, often wearing sexy clothing. The Real Housewives of Miami star is no stranger to posting selfies and showing off her amazing physique.

The 48-year-old constantly wows her 4.5 million Instagram followers in sizzling snapshots, showing that she really is aging backward.

Recently, Larsa posed for a selfie in jaw-dropping black sheer lingerie. She posed in the bathroom in the plunging top with thin black straps. The straps had gold buttons and rings, attaching them to the rest of the top.

There was a small black bow placed in the center of her chest. The lingerie also had black lattice pieces along the top.

Larsa had on a full face of stunning makeup and wore small gold hoops in her ears. Her hair was braided in large cornrows, and the ends were placed in front of her, secured at the end with rubber bands.

Her nails were painted white, and her hand held one of the braids.

The rumors about Larsa Pippen’s dating life

Larsa was married to NBA superstar Scottie Pippen for nearly 20 years. Married in 1997, they had four children together before calling it quits in 2018 and finalizing the divorce in 2021. Scottie insinuated that the marriage ended because Larsa was having an affair with rapper Future. Larsa has vehemently denied those rumors, claiming that the marriage ended because people change.

Recently, another rumor about Larsa’s dating life has surfaced. Back in September, Larsa was spotted in New York City, snuggled up with the son of her ex-husband’s former teammate and rival, Michael Jordan. Larsa and Marcus Jordan have both denied a relationship.

It’s possible that the pair are denying a courtship based on the rivalry between Scottie and Michael that has been allegedly going on for years.

The drama between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

At one point in time, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen had a close relationship. The pair, after all, were teammates for the Chicago Bulls for many years. That all changed when Michael Jordan spoke about his experience in the NBA in a documentary called The Last Dance.

Scottie said that he felt as if Michael was “trying to uplift himself and to be glorified” in the film and did not give his teammates, including Scottie, enough credit for their contribution to the team. Scottie also said he told his former teammate exactly how he felt about how Michael portrayed himself in the film. According to Scottie, Michael acknowledged the validity of Scottie’s feelings, but he never publicly said anything about it.

One thing is certain; the friendship may be irreparable if Michael’s son is, in fact, dating Scottie’s ex-wife.