Larsa Pippen shows off curves in tight blue velvet jumpsuit

Larsa Pippen stuns in close-up selfie photo. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen was pictured on a night out in Beverly Hills in a body-fitting jumpsuit as dating rumors linking her to Michael Jordan’s son heat up.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and the son of her ex-husband’s teammate, Marcus Jordan reportedly denied that they are in a relationship.

However, the pair were spotted putting on some PDA at Rolling Loud New York last week.

Michael Jordan’s son was nowhere in sight when the 48-year-old stepped out in a velvet jumpsuit for a night out.

Pippen posed for the camera as she had her blonde hair in a stylish ponytail with face-framing tendrils.

Larsa Pippen’s stunning figure is undeniable in the fashionable outfit. The mother of four clutched her black handbag and she stepped out of her car in matching high heels.

RHOM star Larsa Pippen steps out to Ocean Prime Restaurant in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Backgrid

Larsa Pippen reportedly spotted kissing Marcus Jordan at a restaurant

Larsa and Marcus have not released a statement on their romance but the pair were spotted getting cozy as they enjoyed dinner at Catch Steak in NYC last week Thursday.

“They are definitely an item. As the night progressed it was obvious to everyone in the restaurant that she was really into him,” an eyewitness said to Us Weekly, continuing:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She was hugging and kissing him, and she was practically sitting on his lap by the end of the dinner. It became a bit of a spectacle to onlookers as it was quite distracting.”

Larsa Pippen has been linked to rapper Future and NBA stars Eric Moreland and Malik Beasley.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are reportedly denying dating rumors due to Scottie and Michael’s feud

Larsa and Scottie Pippen officially called it quits in 2021, finalizing their divorce after being separated for many years.

A source claims Marcus Jordan and Larsa are keeping their relationship on the low due to Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan’s brewing feud.

“Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly, continuing: “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”

In an excerpt from Scottie Pippen’s memoir Unguarded, which has been released, the former NBA star shared a text from Jordan asking his former teammate to talk about why he was upset.

Pippen admitted that he was angry about the 10-part ESPN documentary saying that it “glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates.”

Pippen added that Jordan had editorial control of the series, writing:

“Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”