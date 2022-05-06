Larsa Pippen sends love with undies flash

Larsa Pippen poses close up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is sending fans “lots of love” as she stuns in a new selfie while also flashing her underwear. The 47-year-old reality star managed to stay impeccably classy despite flashing her bra in a mid-week Instagram share, lying back in a bed of white flowers and popping against them as she rocked a bright pink look.

The Chicago-born star gained over 12,000 likes for her post, one also seeing her glammed up and wearing a full face of makeup.

Larsa Pippen stuns sending love via close-up bra flash

Flaunting her plump pout, Larsa posed close up and in selfie mode as she rested her head amid fresh roses and dazzled in a pink jacket with an asymmetric and curved collar.

Going shirtless, the former BFF to mogul Kim Kardashian drew attention to her cleavage as she wore a peachy-pink and lacy bra, also reminding fans that luxury ranks highly for her as she wore glittering diamond earrings.

Larsa gazed deep into the lens as she wore tan eyeshadow, also going for a defined brows look, with the caption staying short and sweet.

“Sending u lots of love,” the ex to Scottie Pippen wrote.

Larsa has been turning heads on Instagram this year. Back in April, she gained over 30,000 likes for posing from a swish kitchen area and in frayed Daisy Dukes, a chic blue shirt, plus sizzling knee-high boots for another flawless shot. Here, the star was honoring her six-figure deal with affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, one also affiliated with celebrities including model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat. Pippen is now also back on TV, this via the reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami.

Larsa Pippen opens up on Housewives return

Speaking to The List of her decision to return to the show, Larsa said:

“I’m just in a different place. I feel like when I was on there Season 1, my kids were younger. I was married. I feel like this time around I’m single. My kids are older. They wanted to film with me. It just made sense. And I was in Miami during COVID[-19], so it just made sense for us to do the show.”

“I think it’s definitely more fun doing the show as a single woman than it is as a married woman. You get to let loose and do whatever makes you happy and whatever makes you have fun,” she added.