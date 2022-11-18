Larsa Pippen rocks a hot pink top for a picture. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

After being spotted spending time with Marcus Jordan, socialite Larsa Pippen posed for a sultry picture on the beach wearing a tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The stunning reality TV star and former Kardashian bestie tends to look better than ever when she’s chilling on beachy locations wearing itty-bitty swimwear.

Larsa posed for a photo lying on a beach chair in the middle of the sand near crashing ocean waves wearing a tiny black bikini. The top of the bikini was tied together in the back with strings into the perfect bow.

Her bikini bottoms came together on her hips with gold pendants on both sides. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, earrings, and an anklet around one calf.

Larsa’s lifestyle is filled to the brim with relaxing moments for photo ops while she enjoys travel and exploration. She appears to live her best life, whether she’s vacationing in tropical places or keeping it local in the greater Los Angeles area.

She also recently posed for a lovely shot wearing none other than Chanel, one of the most notable and top-notch fashion brands of all time.

Larsa Pippen looks fabulous on the beach

Larsa’s relaxing moments on the beach prove that she isn’t too concerned about any gossip floating around at the moment. The juicy dating rumors circulating around her are getting a bit intense, though.

Word on the street is that she is romantically connected to Marcus Jordan, a former college basketball player for the UCF Knights.

Are they officially dating? They’ve been spotted together a handful of times, and it’s not shocking to consider the notion that outsiders might be incredibly curious to figure out the details.

While wearing her little black bikini, Larsa wore her dark brown hair pulled back into a bun. It’s unclear how much makeup she was wearing due to the size of the lenses of her shades. She was sure to add a simple caption to the shot that said, “Life is good,” which might possibly relate to the current status of her love life!

Larsa Pippen models Chanel

Larsa posed for a photo in front of a green backdrop wearing a bodysuit designed by Chanel. She looked absolutely fabulous –– and like a proper model. The businesswoman’s bodysuit was covered in various colors, including purple, pink, green, black, orange, and pink.

It was designed with a turtleneck collar that provided her with tons of coverage. It also had long sleeves and long pants. Since her body was covered from head to toe, she looked incredibly chic and classy.

Still, the bodysuit was tight enough to show off her curves and incredible physique. She accessorized with a pair of silver earrings and went all out with a perfect face of makeup.

Her cosmetics included eyeshadow, lashes, mascara, eyebrow tint, lipstick, foundation, and blush. She wore her long brown hair parted in the middle in smooth waves framing her face.

She added the caption, “You couldn’t take my place if I gave it to you Outfit: @chanelofficial.” Larsa’s caption was her way of letting everyone know that she has the utmost confidence while wearing clothing from the Chanel brand.

Chanel was founded in 1910 in Paris, France, as a company that sells luxury items to customers who care about owning high-end things. Based on Larsa’s social media posts, dressing up in the most upscale pieces of clothing is a top priority. Her choice to wear Chanel makes tons of sense because she has such great taste.