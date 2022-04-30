Larsa Pippen says ‘hi’ with underwear on show

Larsa Pippen poses close up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is showing some skin as she stuns from a balcony and says “hi.” The reality star and former BFF to mogul Kim Kardashian is fresh from an Instagram share shouting out Pretty Little Thing, as she honors her six-figure deal with the affordable clothing giant.



Stunning in a look that showed off her figure, the 47-year-old posted to Instagram ahead of the weekend, going for a chic, pants, and open shirt getup, and even flashed a cute bralette with a flirty edge.



Larsa posed looking glamorous and, as usual, youthful. The Chicago-born star modeled a high-waisted and baggy white pair of pants, pairing them with a matching and casual shirt worn fully open – here, fans saw Larsa flaunting her cleavage while in an underwire, cupped bralette with ruched fabrics.



Going glam in shades, Pippen flipped her long blonde hair for a flourish, with the camera also taking in a swish setting. Larsa was on a spacious balcony deck overlooking high-rises and blue skies, standing near boxy furnishings and a wooden coffee table.



“Hi Outfit: @prettylittlething,” the caption read.



Fans have left over 5,000 likes.

Larsa Pippen opens up on OnlyFans

Larsa has been influencing for PLT for years – the brand is known for high-profile celebrity collabs, not limited to model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat. The mom of four also earns cash from the platform OnlyFans, and she’s opened up about her gig. Speaking to The List, the Larsa Marie jewelry founder stated:

“I feel like it’s a platform where you own the platform. You can post whatever you want. I tend to post photos. If I’m working out, I feel really good about myself. I’ll post bikini pics or I’ll post the behind-the-scenes of my jewelry launch or my jewelry line. So it’s just basically your platform to be able to post whatever you want to.”

Larsa Pippen is back on ‘Housewives’

Larsa continues to make headlines for promoting her pandemic-launched jewelry line, plus her return to The Real Housewives of Miami.

“I think it’s definitely more fun doing the show as a single woman than it is as a married woman. You get to let loose and do whatever makes you happy and whatever makes you have fun,” she added of filming now she’s divorced from NBA icon Scottie Pippen.

The couple parted ways in 2018, with 2022 seeing their divorce finalized.