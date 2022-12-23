Larsa Pippen is stunning in a mesmerizing minidress. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen has wowed her audience once again as she continues to share jaw-dropping content with her fans.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, turned many heads in her latest share as she geared up in a rather hypnotizing minidress.

Per usual, Larsa looked flawless in her trippy ensemble as she looked like an absolute queen.

The reality star wasn’t afraid to showcase her amazing curves as she happily posed in her full-length mirror.

Luckily for fans, Larsa took to Instagram with the lovely post that she shared with her 4.6 million followers.

However, since the star uploaded it onto her Instagram Story, fans were only able to witness the incredible views for a special 24-hour time slot.

Larsa Pippen stuns in a trippy black-and-white minidress

As she stood in her modern, lofty space, the RHOM star beautifully posed for the camera as she gifted viewers with a quite ravishing mirror selfie.

For the selfie, she wore a trippy black-and-white printed halter dress. The hypnotic piece featured a large cut-out design in the back that left most of her back uncovered.

It goes without saying that the dress worked wonders for the celeb as it accentuated her hourglass figure.

She styled the dress with a pair of black over-the-knee boots. The suede boots offered Larsa a bit more height as they highlighted her long, lovely legs.

Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

She then styled her look with an adorable black handbag that she held in her hand while she snapped the shot.

The small leather handbag was the additive to the fit as it featured a large silver accent in the front.

For her hair, Larsa decided to pull it back into a ponytail for the special occasion. Her long, brown locks then flowed beautifully down her back.

To complete the look, Larsa went with a full face of makeup. She added some mascara, and a shimmery eyeshadow, along with applying a nude-ish pink hue across her lips.

This iconic look was certainly a home run as she executed it with absolute ease and elegance.

Larsa Pippen promotes Pretty Little Thing at the Art Basel Event

In another recent post, Larsa shared a stunning photograph of herself as she promoted one of her favorite brands, Pretty Little Thing.

As a proud ambassador of the company, the star is always representing them by posing in some of their latest and greatest collections.

PLT is known for its affordable pricing, along with its endless selection of different styles, colors, and sizes.

In this particular post, Larsa was captured posing along the wall as she slayed in a dazzling mini dress. The silver, glitzy minidress looked amazing on her as she made her way to Art Basel, which is an art event held in Miami, Florida.

She simply captioned the post with two tags, “#artbaselmiami @prettylittlething.”

Fans can now shop online at Pretty Little Thing to find some of their newest collections and latest sales.