Larsa Pippen stuns in a car selfie. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen stuns in a little black dress and shows love to the Big Apple in a stunning new photo.

The 48-year-old was recently spotted on a date with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus after opening up about their relationship.

Larsa and Marcus’ dating rumors led to criticism online due to her former husband Scottie Pippen’s relationship with Michael Jordan. The pair were teammates in the NBA team Chicago Bulls during their golden era.

The stunning Real Housewives of Miami star showed her slender legs in the cute LBD. She had her hair in a stylish ponytail and accessorized with stud earrings and ankle and wrist bracelets.

She shared the photo with her 4.6 million Instagram followers and showed love for New York City in the caption.

“NYC you were good to me ❤️,” Larsa wrote.

Larsa Pippen stuns in a silver dress from Pretty Little Thing

Last week, Larsa Pippen attended the star-studded Art Basel in Miami and shared a photo of her stunning silver dress.

She wore matching pumps with thick straps and clutched a cute purse as she posed for the snap against a wall.

Her appearance at the event drew headlines due to her ex-friend Kim Kardashian attending the same Art Basel afterparty at Miami’s trendy spot Gala.

According to Page Six, the pair didn’t interact with each other at the club.

Their friendship reportedly ended in 2020 after rumors surfaced that Larsa had a relationship with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Larsa Pippen opens up about her relationship with Marcus Jordan

Larsa is sticking to her story that she is just friends with Marcus after claiming to be single in a previous interview about the relationship.

She appeared on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen and was grilled about whether she is dating Michael Jordan’s son.

Marcus was in the audience, leading to questions about their relationship’s nature.

“What does Scottie think about your friendship?” Cohen asked Larsa. “I don’t know,” she responded. She went on to confirm that Scottie did not ask her about the relationship, and she did not mention it to him either.

Andy continued to press for answers saying, “The kids have never said, ‘This is bugging daddy?’ ” he asked, referring to the four children the former couple share: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13.

“No,” Larsa said. Cohen then asked her if she understood why some people might think their friendship is “wild.” She went on to explain that she never knew Marcus growing up.

“I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren’t,” she explained.

Continuing, she said, “Like I never really knew Marcus’ mom or them; I just recently met them a couple of years ago.”

Cohen asked whether they were friends with benefits which she denied.

The pair was first linked in September after being spotted getting lunch together in Miami.