Larsa looked amazing in her latest bikini photo. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen looked incredible this week as she posed for a picture in a bikini.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star wowed in the string swimsuit, which showed off her amazing curves.

Larsa kept her dark locks out of her face by tying them in a top knot while she sunned herself on a boat.

She kept the glaring sun out of her eyes with a pair of huge dark sunglasses.

To simply accessorize the look, Larsa had her nails manicured in a pointed white style.

The star looked radiant as turned her head and smiled at the camera.

Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen stuns in a Pretty Little Thing outfit

Earlier this week, Larsa once again showed off her incredible figure in a post to her 4.5 million Instagram followers.

The mom-of-four — who shares children Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen — wore a black, front-laced corset in the picture.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She matched the look with a pair of black leggings, which had cutout detailing down each side, as well as sky-high heels.

Larsa added black sunglasses and a small matching bag to the ensemble and wore her hair in lots of tiny plaits.

“Beauty attracts the eye, but personality captures the heart,” she captioned the snap, also tagging Pretty Little Thing to give credit for her outfit.

Larsa Pippen reveals her workout routine

Larsa has previously opened up about how she achieves her amazing looks.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, it may come as no surprise that the star swears by squats, doing them almost every day — and lots of them!

Revealing she does two sets of 40 squats in a singular session, Larsa uses mainly her own body weight — but will lift 10-pound dumbbells if she wants to increase the intensity.

With workouts ranging between 20 and 40 minutes long, Larsa squeezes exercise into her busy schedule five times a week.

“When you work hard, you want to see results and you want people to see what you’re doing and to motivate people to work out and feel good,” she said. “Just because you had a baby doesn’t mean you let yourself go.”

Larsa continued, “For me fitness is a lifestyle. I really love doing it. It helps your mind, your body, and the balance it gives you is really important in life… it is the one thing that you can do for yourself and make time for yourself.”