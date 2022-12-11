Larsa Pippen leaves little to the imagination in sheer bodysuit for date night with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is all glam in a recent selfie. Pic credit: @larsapippin/Instagram

Larsa Pippen steps out in a revealing outfit for a date night with Marcus Jordan.

Spectators questioned their romance because Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippin was Marcus’s father, Michael Jordan’s teammate on the Chicago Bulls.

Larsa has since defended her relationship with Jordan after photos surfaced of the pair packing on the PDA.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and her younger boyfriend were pictured heading out for dinner at Papi Steak in Miami Beach, Florida. They were joined by cast mate star Kiki Barth.

The 48-year-old stunned in a pink Mugler catsuit which featured sheer panels from top to bottom.

She is accessorized with diamond rings and matching earrings, along with a small metallic purse.

Marcus, seen behind her in the photo, went with a casual fit, combining a black hoody and light denim jeans with a penguin print.

Pic credit: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com

Larsa addressed rumors that she knew Marcus Jordan growing up

Larsa was criticized on social media for her relationship with Jordan due to his association with her husband’s teammate and the notion that she knew him growing up.

After being heckled at a football game, she broke her silence about their relationship and denied knowing Marcus until recently.

“I just met him 3 years ago I never knew him or his family,” she wrote in the comments section of The Shade Room post, continuing:

“I was 21 yrs old and in college when Scottie played that one year w MJ and we weren’t friends with them like everyone thinks.”

In the clip shared by The Shade Room, a man records himself heckling Larsa for dating Marcus.

“Hey [Larsa,] that’s what you’re doing? You’re with the boy, Mike’s son?” the person said, adding: “You a cold motherfucker, ain’t you! You’re cold as a motherfucker, homie.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star was first linked to Michael Jordan’s son after they were pictured together at a restaurant in September earlier this year.

Media reports subsequently claimed that the pair were dating and were keeping it discreet due to Scottie and Michael’s feud.

Larsa then claimed in an interview that she was single but dating without mentioning Jordan.

The pair were photographed together again at a beach in November.

Larsa was previously married to Scottie, and the pair finalized their divorce last year. Scottie’s relationship with Michael during their tenure playing for the Chicago Bulls was revisited in the hit docu-series The Last Dance.

In November 2021, Scottie criticized the documentary in his memoir, Unguarded, claiming that Michael had creative control of the series and glossed over the contributions of his teammates.

Larsa Pippen models cute Pretty Little Thing outfit

Larsa looked stylish as she rocked a dark green hoody and matching joggers from Pretty Little Thing

In the photo, she is glammed up and lets her long hair flow as she rocked the casual look. She put on Nike high tops and held a small purse for an accessory.