Larsa Pippen stuns for latest bikini selfie. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen well and truly brought the heat as she posed up a storm in a colorful bikini.

The 48-year-old showed off plenty of her sun-kissed skin to her many fans in her latest sizzling snap.

No stranger to baring all, Larsa, who was married to NBA player Scottie Pippen, has been turning a lot of heads recently and we can see why!

Whether it’s her killer figure or wow-worthy fashion choices – Larsa has her fans hooked and eager to see what she will post next on her Instagram.

Luckily for them, The Real Housewives of Miami star took to her social media platform today (December) and shared her latest gorgeous ensemble.

Larsa left little to the imagination as she struck a gorgeous pose in a bikini from Pretty Little Thing.

Larsa Pippen sizzles in sun-soaked selfie

Larsa made sure all eyes were on her amazing figure in the sizzling selfie.

The beauty was snapped sitting down while leaning back, giving fans plenty of her skin to see.

Larsa had legs for days thanks to the barely-there colorful bikini she rocked so flawlessly.

Instead of her usual chocolate tresses cascading down her shoulders, Lara tied her locks into a tight bun.

She finished off the look with a pink gloss on her famous pout, as well as a pair of black shades.

Larsson signs huge deal with Pretty Little Thing

Larsa is no stranger to rocking an outfit from super successful fashion company Pretty Little Thing.

Back in 2020, the reality star signed a massive deal with the brand.

A representative for PLT confirmed to Paige Six that Larsa signed a “close to a six-figure social media deal” extending through January 2021.

Since then she has continued to model the brand’s clothing on her Instagram.

Larsa Pippen reveals how many times she works out a week

It’s safe to say that many fans love Larsa for her incredible figure.

The stunner’s hourglass shape and toned stomach require a lot of hard work though.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, she revealed how she works out “every day” with the four kids she shares with Scottie, but the sessions are never longer than 40 minutes.

Larsa also seemed to slam fad diets including Atkins, claiming she doesn’t feel they work.

“For me, it’s more it’s more about eating healthy and portion control,” she said.

The stunner added, “If you want to lose a couple of pounds, you have to eat a little bit less.”

Larsa is so committed to fitness and health that in 2020 she released Larsa Pippen Fitness.

The subscription service offered fans a chance to work out with Larsa and pick up food and lifestyle tips.