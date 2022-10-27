Larsa Pippen shared a pouting selfie earlier this month. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen looked stunning as she shared a photo posing on a bathroom sink this week.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and former friend of the Kardashians wore a Stranger Things t-shirt dress by Pretty Little Thing that is currently on sale for just $18.

She paired her look with mock-croc thigh-high boots and showed off some leg as she posed, wearing white wraparound mirror sunglasses.

Larsa’s long blonde hair was pulled back into boxer braids, and she pouted with her signature fully lined lips and glamorous makeup.

Larsa signed a six-figure deal with PLT back in July 2020 and has continued to work with the fast-fashion retailer ever since.

She captioned the photo with a cryptic message saying, “Time will tell @prettylittlething.”

Larsa Pippen looks hot in Saint Laurent at BravoCon

During an interview at last week’s BravoCon, Larsa was asked about her outfit.

She wore a studded leather blazer with a black lace skintight catsuit underneath, topped off with a string of sparkling diamonds around her neck.

She told E! News in the video interview, “This is Saint Laurent, I love it. I do kinda feel like it’s a bit sexy, but you know, I’m from Miami, that’s who we are. We exude sex appeal.”

She shared her look on Instagram with her 4.5 million followers, saying she was “bringing the Miami heat to BravoCon.”

Larsa Pippen talks about her dating life

During the same interview with E! News, Larsa was asked about her current love life. She confirmed she is single and enjoying dating at the moment.

When asked what qualities she’s looking for in a new romance, she said, “I feel like I just want to be surrounded with good people.” She added, “I feel like the best way to meet someone is through friends.”

The 48-year-old mom of four has recently moved into a new four-bedroom penthouse apartment in Miami Beach. She confirmed that she found it so much easier living in an apartment than in a big home.

Larsa married NBA legend Scottie Pippen back in 1997, and the pair were together for 18 years before they split in 2015. The couple briefly got back together in 2017 before divorcing and separating for good in 2018.

US Weekly confirmed in September this year that Larsa had started dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, who is 17 years her junior. However, based on her interview at BravoCon, the romance may not have lasted.