Larsa Pippen rocked a red bodycon dress for a mirror-gazing snap. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen sized up her competition as she stared at her own stunning reflection in a bathroom mirror.

Wearing a red bodycon dress, her curves were jaw-dropping as the dress hugged her figure in all the right places.

The sheer dress was covered in an opaque flocked leopard print and featured a high neck and long sleeves, with her black underwear visible underneath.

A high slit on the side of the garment was held in place by two black straps with a piece of gold hardware.

The Real Housewives of Miami star looked amazing in the little red number, which she paired with a small crystal-embellished clutch purse.

She rocked her long hair in perfect boxer braids and her reflection showed heavily lined eyes and nude lipstick.

Her legs looked toned as she balanced on a pair of black stiletto heels, complete with a glitzy strap on the bridge of the shoe.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 48-year-old mom-of-four wore the Red Leopard Flocked Bodycon Dress from the fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, priced at $48.00.

She captioned her glam post, “Looking at my competition @prettylittlething.”

Fans showered the post with likes and comments, with many leaving a variety of emojis to express their delight at the photo.

Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Heart eyes and fire emojis were the most commonly used emoji by many of her 4.5 million followers, with others dropping a love heart and kiss emoji to send some love Larsa’s way.

The ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen posted a sultry snap of herself wearing the PLT dress in a black color option, looking just as fantastic in monochrome.

Larsa Pippen rocks a blue bodycon minidress for Pretty Little Thing

Larsa regularly partners with Pretty Little Thing to stun her fans with fashion looks, including an all-blue ensemble which she captioned “on my way.”

Larsa looked amazing as she posed in the bright blue disco material dress for the fierce photo.

The dress clung to Larsa’s famous curves for a figure-flattering fit, which he accessorized with a mini blue patent crocodile leather purse and silver-rimmed shades.

She donned a pair of silver shoes that featured thick rounded straps on both the bridge of the heel and around the ankle.

It remained a mystery exactly where Larsa was on her way to, but she looked ready for anything in the stunning blue look.

Larsa Pippen wows in purple lingerie set

Larsa proved that purple was her color recently as she uploaded a sultry snap to Instagram modeling a lingerie set by luxury brand Honey Birdette.

The vibrant fuchsia set showed off her body as she looked absolutely fabulous at the age of 48.

The plunging bra featured a half cup lined with delicate lace, and strap detailing in a beautiful satin fabric.

Gold hardware added a beautiful finish to the garment which had bottoms to match.

Larsa’s hair looked sleek as she ran her hand through the straight-styled locks, gazing directly into the camera.

She rocked a brown smokey eye and a glossy nude lip in the glam snap and sported diamond studs in her ears.

She quipped, “I think purple might be my color,” in the caption, which was liked thousands of times by fans.