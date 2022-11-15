Larsa Pippen stuns in a pair of shiny earrings. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

There’s a lot going on in Larsa Pippen‘s life beyond her former connection to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

She’s also doing a lot for herself beyond her past marriage to basketball player Scottie Pippen or her more recent romantic encounters.

When Larsa poses in bikinis or shows off a little extra skin, she always looks fabulous. The picture she shared recently proves that she’s still an absolute stunner.

One of the main reasons why is that she has gone out of her way to stay in the best shape ever!

Larsa also gets dolled up in the most stunning and stylish fashion pieces ever, based on plenty of the pictures and videos she posts.

It’s clear that her closet is filled with tons of trendy items, whether she’s fully dressed for a night out on the town or dressed down in swimwear.

Larsa Pippen looks flawless in a bikini

Larsa shared a sultry Instagram picture wearing a two-piece bikini in Miami Beach, Florida. The black bikini hid her most intimate areas with a Coco Chanel logo printed in white on one of the triangle bra sections.

The thin straps of the bikini tied together behind her neck and over her hips in perfect bows. She accessorized the look with a small silver necklace, dangling earrings, and a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Larsa posed for the gorgeous photo with an arch in her back to show off her flat abs and dazzling curves. Her dark hair was pulled back out of her face with the ideal amount of makeup underneath her shades. Her eyebrow tint and neutral shade of lipstick were both easy to see.

Larsa Pippen rocks Pretty Little Thing clothes

Pretty Little Thing is one of the brands Larsa is deeply connected with right now, and she recently showed off a few pieces of their clothing that made her look wonderful.

She wore a pair of patterned pants that perfectly matched a blazer over her Coco Chanel triangle-cut bikini top. The blazer and pants were designed with a color combination that included shades of brown, black, white, and yellow.

On her feet, she wore a pair of Coco Chanel slides that showed off her white-painted toenails. Larsa maintained the same accessories as her bikini picture: a pair of sunglasses, a simple necklace, and earrings.

She also held onto a very large purse that was long enough to match the length of her calf. Larsa posed for the picture by leaning against a door frame in a comfortable and confident manner.