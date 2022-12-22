Larsa Pippen stunned during a holiday getaway. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen may not be dreaming of a white Christmas this year, but it doesn’t matter as long as she keeps sharing hot bikini photos like the one earlier today.

The 48-year-old bombshell sizzled in a barely-there black and red swimsuit held together by what were quite literally the smallest strings the world has ever seen.

She was caught lounging on her side at Wymara Resort + Villas in Turks and Caicos, and while the backdrop was incredible, Larsa’s curves were the real sights to behold.

It was hard to see what was happening with her thick mane of hair, as she had it pushed back and out of the way, but her luscious lips had no problem filling the void.

Besides the phone seen at her hip, Larsa accessorized with nothing more than a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Sunshine on my mind,” she captioned the steamy snap.

Larsa Pippen stunned in skimpy nude bikini for Pretty Little Thing partnership

Now, in case you haven’t peeped her Instagram page in a minute, Larsa is a proud ambassador for Pretty Little Thing, a brand dedicated to empowering women through fashion.

The Real Housewives of Miami star unveiled her famous figure in one of their more revealing swimsuits yesterday, a nude number with delicate beadwork and tantalizingly skinny strings.

She completed the bold ensemble with sunglasses, a matte lip, and, of course, a fresh mani-pedi.

Beyond looking out of this world in Pretty Little Thing’s bikinis, Larsa also clearly knows her angles and how to best show off the products.

As always, she tagged the clothing company in the caption, writing, “Headed to the sand Swimsuit : @prettylittlething.”

Oh, but get ready because this wasn’t the only Pretty Little Thing highlight from Larsa recently…

Larsa Pippen expressed holiday love in green tracksuit by Pretty Little Thing

Larsa took to social media last week to express her love of Christmastime, wearing a super cozy green tracksuit by Pretty Little Thing.

The ex-wife of former NBA player Scottie Pippen sat back on a gray sofa with a lavish Christmas tree in the background to model the ensemble.

Naturally, her hair and makeup were visions of absolute perfection, and she upped the ante by leaving part of the top unzipped with her shoulder peeking out.

She tagged the brand in the caption, adding, “Love the holidays 🎄.”

Of course, many are curious to know how Larsa maintains her stellar physique, and thankfully she shared all her secrets during an interview with Hollywood Life.

She offered some of her favorite recipes, but the biggest takeaway was undoubtedly when she said, “It’s a lifestyle of balance – eating right, feeling good about yourself, working out for your mind, your body, your soul. It’s all connected.”