Larsa Pippen in flesh underwear says hello

Larsa Pippen poses close up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is sending greetings while showing off her figure in flesh-colored underwear. This week, the 47-year-old reality star and former BFF to mogul Kim Kardashian proved that 41-year-old Kim isn’t the only selfie queen on Instagram, sharing a sizzling shot for her rising fanbase and keeping her caption super-short.

Larsa posted on Wednesday for a mid-week pick-me-up, gaining over 11,000 likes in just seven hours.

Larsa Pippen in undies for big hello

Pouting from a glamorous and marbled bathroom, the Chicago-born star went kiss-face as she flaunted her jaw-dropping curves in a cheeky, lacy, and nude set of briefs, also rocking a strappy and cupped matching bra.

Larsa posed close up as she drew attention to her curvy rear, also showing off her year-round tan, plus a low bun hairdo complete with loose waves.

The mom of four glammed up via heavy foundation, gold-brown eyeshadow, plus defined brows, also wearing diamond stud earrings as she wrote:

“Hi.”

This week, Larsa has been making headlines for hanging out poolside and with Scott Disick, ex to newly-married reality star Kourtney Kardashian. Disick and Larsa have been regulars on the now-ended Keeping Up With The Kardashians, although Larsa does not feature on the famous family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Larsa Pippen says she was never a gold-digger

While Larsa did enjoy a brief pandemic fling with married NBA player Malik Beasley, she’s now presumed single again. In 2018, she ended her marriage to NBA icon Scottie Pippen. She’s also defended her two decades with him, shutting down gold-digger allegations and telling fans:

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that.”

Larsa continued, “He was nowhere around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money. I’ve had it my whole life. I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point, I decided I had to live my truth and here I am.”

Larsa shares four children with retired basketball star Scottie. Their 2018 divorce was only finalized this year. Pippen has also admitted to past involvement with rapper Future and NBA player Tristan Thompson before getting with Khloe Kardashian.