Larsa Pippen models one of her favorite looks from PrettyLittleThing. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen loves leaving little to the imagination on social media. The newly-divorced jewelry designer has a jaw-dropping body and has no intention of covering it up.

Larsa also has a thriving collaboration with a major online retailer, and she uses her Instagram to model her favorite looks from their website.

In a laid-back photo, Larsa posed on the couch, but her look was far from casual. She sported a pair of black leggings that featured cut-out detailing down the sides of both thighs, with little peeks of skin.

Larsa paired the unique pants with a black tank top with a black corset over it, tied to show off her snatched waist. The scoop neck tank plunged low to showcase Larsa’s curves.

She accessorized the black-on-black look with dark sunglasses, round-toe black shoes with mirror block heels, and a black mini bag with silver detailing. Larsa’s signature long locks were worn back in multiple braids.

Larsa captioned the pic, “Beauty attracts the eye, but personality captures the heart,” and tagged her fashion partner, PrettyLittleThing.

Larsa Pippen and PrettyLittleThing partnered up to showcase fast fashion

Larsa was approached by PrettyLittleThing, commonly called PLT by fashionistas, in 2020 for a collaboration opportunity after a few members of the Kardashian clan modeled for them. The deal with PLT was a smart one for Larsa, and it is rumored that she made over six figures on the collab.

Sign up for our newsletter!

PLT is known for fashion-forward clothing, accessories, and beauty products for women of all sizes. They have a huge presence on social media and rely on celebrities and reality stars to help advertise their line.

With Larsa’s 4.5 million Instagram followers, PLT knew she had the attention of women who looked to her for fashion inspiration, making it a great partnership for both sides.

Larsa and possible new love interest are trying to stay low-profile

Larsa became a single woman in 2021 after officially divorcing her husband of over 20 years, former NBA superstar Scottie Pippen from the Chicago Bulls.

Over the past few months, Larsa has been linked to Marcus Jordan, son of Nike spokesperson and basketball great Michael Jordan. There has been speculation that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have been involved in a long-time feud, so the couple is trying to keep their relationship quiet.

“Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source close to the couple admitted. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5 will premiere on December 8 on Peacock.