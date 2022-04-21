Larsa Pippen impresses in shredded Daisy Dukes

Larsa Pippen poses close up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is giving Jessica Simpson a run for her money. The 47-year-old reality star is fresh from a leggy Instagram photo showing off her flawless sense of style and killer figure, and fans couldn’t rush to hit “like” fast enough.

Posting for her 3.5 million followers, the former BFF to mogul Kim Kardashian went for an edgy shorts and boots look, posing from a luxurious kitchen/diner setup, also mixing up affordable with designer.

Larsa Pippen stuns in Daisy Dukes

Larsa was shouting out affordable clothing empire Pretty Little Thing as she honored her six-figure deal with the brand, also injecting some $$$ into her outfit via designers Balenciaga and Alexandre Vauthier.

Posing amid brushed wood floors and backed by high stools forming a dining area, the ex to NBA player Scottie Pippen flaunted her shapely legs in shredded denim Daisy Dukes, also rocking a chic blue shirt with flared cuffs.

Larsa knocked the camera dead with a soft gaze, soft-curled hair, plus a full face of makeup, also showing off her plump pout. The Chicago-born star held a silver handbag to accessorize her outfit, with a knee-high and heeled pair of black Balenciaga boots upping the ante.

Larsa also tagged her pandemic-founded Larsa Marie jewelry brand as she wrote: “Feeling [blue heart emoji] @prettylittlething.”

PLT is largely known to join forces with younger stars including model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat. Clearly, the rival to Fashion Nova has spotted that Larsa is ageless, and her appeal is a similar deal. Pippen also managed to promote her own merch in the post, proving she’s a savvy businesswoman.

Larsa Pippen has a jewelry line

“The jewelry business is a tough industry so I don’t have room for error. I go to bed, I wake up, I sketch something. I put so much energy into it, so much love into it,” she has stated. “It’s important to me for my kids to see me as an entrepreneur, as a boss, and I just want them to know you can do it all.”

Now back on TV via The Real Housewives of Miami reboot, Larsa is once again a reality face.

“I’m just in a different place. I feel like when I was on there Season 1, my kids were younger. I was married. I feel like this time around I’m single. My kids are older. They wanted to film with me. It just made sense,” she told The List of her reality TV return.