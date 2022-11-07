Larsa Pippen looked amazing in her beige bikini. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is here to show fans how to have a fun day in the sun. Enjoying her time in the Miami heat, the mom of four was spotted on a boat looking better than ever.

On Sunday, the former friend of the Kardashians looked terrific, taking in the sea air.

Larsa was seen in an olive-green bikini top that showed off her toned abs, with matching bottoms.

She kept the simple accessories sporting a silver anklet and black sunglasses, a staple among celebrities.

She wore her long brown hair in a messy high bun. She opted for no makeup to show off her natural features for the day.

It’s no surprise that Larsa is enjoying her Sunday in Miami. Unlike the rest of the country, Florida is experiencing warm summer weather that would have anyone out on the water.

Larsa Pippen is not a fan of fad diets

Larsa Pippen has always been known to have an amazing figure. The 48-year-old takes pride in what she looks like and is very aware of what works and what doesn’t work for her. When talking to Hollywood Life, she admitted that she doesn’t like fad diets like the Atkins or keto diet. She explained that losing weight is a lot simpler than some might think.

“If you want to lose a couple of pounds, you have to eat a little bit less,” Larsa explained.

“That’s the only thing that’s gonna work for life, because you can do all these diets, you can start them, but I don’t feel like you can live that [way] forever. When you stop doing these diets and you go back to what you normally are used to, you’re going to have the same results that you had before. It’s a lifestyle of balance – eating right, feeling good about yourself, working out for your mind, your body, your soul. It’s all connected.”

Larsa Pippen is enjoying her time in her all-black outfit.

Larsa looked amazing last week in her monochromatic outfit. She was in a hallway looking gorgeous as ever with her latest look.

She wore a sleek Balenciaga shirt with a mock neck and the Balenciaga logo. She paired it with leather shorts that showed off its exposed pockets.

She added vinyl thigh-high boots from Rick Owens’s latest collection to make the look high fashion. Larsa kept the accessories simple with her beige Goyard handbag.

Larsa went for the natural makeup look and had neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

The brunette decided to do something different and wore her hair in cornrows.