Larsa Pippen flashes underwear at weekend wedding

Larsa Pippen might be making the bride blush as she flashes her underwear in a flawless and hot pink dress for a weekend wedding. The 47-year-old reality star is fresh from Instagram photos showing off her glammed-up wedding attire, as she attends luxurious and swanky nuptials.

Posting over Easter, The Real Housewives of Miami star stunned with her sensational figure on the show, also managing to make a bra-flashing dress classy.

Larsa Pippen shares revealing wedding look

Larsa posed from a swanky indoor space and by floor-to-ceiling windows as she ditched the Pretty Little Thing promos to captivate fans under her own watch. The Chicago-born star went super-slit in a floor-length and figure-hugging dress, choosing a bright pink shade and offering a rear view via a mirror reflection.

Larsa showed off her cleavage as the cut-out dress came very visibly designed to show off her red bra, and with sheer underwear, the mom of four was definitely upping the ante.

She looked impeccable as she wore perspex high heels, dramatic eyeshadow, plus a super-long ponytail. The ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen clutched a silver handbag as she knocked the camera dead, writing: “I hope you can catch the bouquet.” She tagged designer Stello for her dress.

Stella is also known for dressing stars, including tennis pro Serena Williams and singer Gwen Stefani.

Not done with her first show-off, Larsa returned for a boat snap at night while still in her gorgeous dress, this time ditching her shoes and posing with her hair blowing in the breeze. The former BFF to reality queen bee Kim Kardashian wrote: “Pretty in pink” as she once again tagged Stello, plus her stylist and PR team.

Larsa Pippen is back on TV

Larsa never left the spotlight as The Real Housewives of Miami went on hiatus, but she’s now definitely back in it as the reality show enjoys its reboot.

“I was on Season 1. I think it was 11 years ago, actually. So I shot Season 1, and I was DMing with Andy [Cohen, the show’s executive producer]. We were talking about having the show come back, and I was like: Yeah, should we do it? And he’s like: Yeah. And then it just kind of evolved,” Larsa told The List.

Touching on her 2018 split from Scottie and the four kids the former couple shares, she added: “I feel like this time around I’m single. My kids are older. They wanted to film with me. It just made sense. And I was in Miami during COVID, so it just made sense for us to do the show.”