Larsa Pippen ditches undies in sheer bodysuit

Larsa Pippen close up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen has ditched her underwear for a sizzling and skintight look. The reality star and jewelry designer showed off her sensational figure in a recent Instagram share, one seeing her go peachy pink and seemingly commando.

Larsa, 47, updated her Instagram last Friday while in a designer paneled bodysuit that would likely get the approval from her former Kardashian besties, but it was Larsa on her own watch here.

Larsa Pippen sizzles without visible underwear

Stunning fans in a long-sleeved and segmented one-piece, The Real Housewives of Miami star posed amid brushed wood floors and from a hallway, seemingly ready to paint the town red.

Larsa posed showing off her toned legs and curvy hips in an unusual and partially opaque bodysuit – not everything was sheer. That said, enough of the clingy look was flashing the blonde’s legs, hip region, and cleavage, with nothing in the way of underwear visible.

Larsa tagged Balenciaga for her metallic-effect silver purse and luxury designer Mugler for the bodysuit – the brand is making a comeback, with 2021 seeing it hire Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon as a promo face.

“Peaches n cream,” Larsa captioned the flawless shot.

Keen-eyed fans will have spotted that Balenciaga is the brand Larsa’s former BFF Kim Kardashian now fronts. Larsa, a former regular on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, parted ways with the E! stars over the pandemic, eventually opening up on the saga.

Larsa Pippen opens up on Kim Kardashian rift

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” Larsa said on Housewives. “I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened.” Pippen had claimed that Kim’s ex, Kanye West used to harass her by text in the early hours of the morning and that she was seemingly left stuck in the middle.

That said, Larsa is seemingly happy for 41-year-old Kim as she dates comedian Pete Davidson. “You know what? If they’re happy, I am happy,” she told the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, adding, “When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they’re happy. So that’s all that matters.”