Larsa Pippen celebrates sunshine in Daisy Dukes

Larsa Pippen has been celebrating L.A.’s fine spring weather and showing off her sensational figure at the same time. The reality star and ex to NBA player Scottie Pippen looked flawless in a new Instagram share this week posted for her 3.4 million followers, and it was a leggy affair as she folded her toned pins while topping up her tan on a terrace.

Going glam as ever, The Real Housewives of Miami star stunned in the tiniest frayed denim shorts, also going sporty in chunky sneakers and managing to earn herself some cash, too. Her post came as promo for the Pretty Little Thing brand she fronts — a win-win for everyone.

Larsa Pippen stuns in tiny shorts

Larsa posted on Thursday, seemingly eyeing up the weekend. The mom of four was snapped on a chic and glass-wrapped terrace and sitting on an oversized and cuboid wooden armchair. Larsa’s denim cut-offs were so tiny, they were barely visible, with the focal point proving the star’s tan and shapely legs as she sat in a white shirt and futuristic designer sneakers.

Larsa sat with one leg crossed over the other, also rocking soft-waved blonde curls, plus her signature statement shades. The former BFF to Kim Kardashian opted for a nude lip, flaunting her plump pout and writing: “Lovely day @prettylittlething.”

Over 5,000 likes were left in under six hours.

With the six-figure PLT deal Larsa inked in 2020, this post likely also topped up her bank balance.

Larsa continues to make headlines as she proves she’s managing just fine without her Kardashian pals. In 2021, the entire Kardashian clan unfollowed Larsa amid a big split that now sees her alienated from the new Hulu stars.

Larsa Pippen opens up on Kim Kardashian split

Larsa has since opened up on what went down, revealing drama between 41-year-old Kim Kardashian and now-ex Kanye West had her knowing “too much.” The KKW Beauty founder had Larsa as an inner circle member for years and has not been photographed with her since the rift.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he, you know, he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” Larsa said on The Hollywood Raw podcast, according to E! News. “So I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, like, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her’…that, you know, that kind of had something to do with it.”