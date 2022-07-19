Larsa Pippen buns out in bikini for ‘beach day’

Larsa Pippen poses close-up. Pic credit: @larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen is showing off her fabulous figure in a metallic gold bikini as she sizzles for “beach day.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, looked decades younger than her years as she filmed herself in selfie mode to kick off the week, posting for her three million+ Instagram followers and making it a cheeky affair.

Larsa flaunted the results of her daily workouts just before hitting sands, posing indoors and in a snakeskin-effect two-piece that came tight, banded, and classy.

Sizzling with her toned legs and abs on show, the Chicago-born star showed off asymmetric and double-banded bottoms to offset her cut-out top, wearing her locks back in an unfussy ponytail – Larsa also turned around to show that her bottoms were a thong.

“Beach day,” the former BFF to Kim Kardashian wrote.

Fans didn’t see any beach action, though.

Larsa had last shown off her sizzling swimsuit body seven days ago, as she flaunted her curves in a bright orange bikini and from a yacht while living the high life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dropping a sunshine emoji, she showed off braided hair and a shades finish, also opting out of tagging any brands – Larsa fronts clothing label Pretty Little Thing and is also known for tagging high-end brands including Chanel and Balenciaga for her accessories.

Larsa Pippen values strong legs in workout interview

Larsa, who swims regularly and squats religiously, has opened up on her favorite workout moves.

“I feel like for women, if you have strong legs, when you wear a dress, you look so sexy. Not only that, it changes the way you walk… It just changes the way you move,” she told Hollywood Life in 2020. “I do 40 squats a set,” the mom of four added.

Touching on her former marriage to NBA player Scottie Pippen and recalling times the former couple trained together, she continued: “We used to share a trainer, so I’d work out with him and do his workouts too. If he had to shoot [hoops] at night, I would go with him and run around the gym so we would both workout together.”

Larsa Pippen living her best life at 48

Larsa may no longer have the Kardashians as besties, but she’s living her best life.

Following a brief romance with married NBA player Malik Beasley, the star has been busy selling her Larsa Marie jewelry line, she’s back on screens, and her PLT deal is still going strong.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Peacock.