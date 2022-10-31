Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seemingly confirm dating rumors while snuggled up after attending Halloween party together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been spotted getting cozy again. Pic credit: @heirmj523/Instagram/@larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have continued to spark dating rumors.

The two were spotted getting cozy in the back seat of a car shortly after leaving a Halloween party together.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and Marcus first ignited dating rumors last month when video footage emerged of the two getting cozy.

In an exclusive report from TMZ, Larsa and Marcus were seen out with each other at Rolling Loud hosted at City Field in Queens, New York.

The publication obtained a video that showed them dancing with each other and getting handsy, which appeared to show them looking like a couple.

On Friday, both Larsa and Marcus attended the Pretty Little Thing party in West Hollywood, and the two appeared to confirm dating rumors.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan snuggle up after Hollywood party

After the glamorous event, Larsa was snapped leaving with Marcus, the son of her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s famous Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

In the picture, the 48-year-old was spotted putting her hand on Marcus’ arm as they sat in the back seat of the car.

Larsa wore her long blonde locks down in loose waves, while Marcus wore a furry hood.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s history

Both Larsa and Marcus have been connected through their families for years.

Marcus is the second oldest son of basketball great Michael Jordan, who played with Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

Unfortunately, Michael and Scottie’s friendship fizzled in 2020 after the docuseries The Last Dance aired, which focused on Michael’s extraordinary career.

Reports said that Scottie was upset that his contributions to the team’s success seemed to be excluded from the show.

He told The Guardian, “I didn’t think those things stood out in the documentary. I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified.”

However, despite rumors of Larsa and Marcus dating, the two are apparently not an exclusive item.

Speaking to DailyMail at BravaCon in New York earlier this month Larsa described herself as “single and ready to mingle.”

She did not deny that she has been on dates with Marcus.

“I’m dating around,” she revealed. “I’m not really in a set situation but I’m definitely dating.”

Larsa Pippen’s jewelry line: Larsa Marie

Aside from donning the most stylish of ensembles, Larsa is never fully dressed without some sparkly bling.

So it’s no surprise that in 2020, the beauty launched her very own jewelry line called Larsa Marie.

According to the brand’s website, the collection is focused on “self-love and empowering women to feel like their best selves.”

The line includes diamond-studded bangles, gold chain-link necklaces, sapphire hoop earrings, and much more.