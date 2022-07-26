Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David goes braless for minimalist photo

Cazzie David shows her natural side in a recent photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Umbrella Academy star Cazzie David has had a full summer schedule of interviews and photo shoots, and it doesn’t seem like the business is ending there.

A published author and actress, Cazzie has shown some of her fashionable side and naturalness in most of her recent social media posts.

Though she has admitted before that she has a love-hate relationship with social media and often criticizes unrealistic beauty expectations, she seems to have a good handle on her own account.

Cazzie recently attended her first ever fashion event, Chanel’s annual artists’ dinner for the Tribeca Festival.

Speaking to WWD about the event, she joked, “I wasn’t asked about my feelings on fashion, so all was good.”

Cazzie’s feelings about fashion may be critical and even non-existent, depending on the topic. Still, the star has made waves in recent photos for adding some naturalness to her images, something that she believes everyone needs to see.

Cazzie David braless and natural for latest post

Cazzie shared a photo from WWD on Instagram and wowed her followers with the shot.

She sits in a chair in the corner of a somewhat minimalist room, as there doesn’t appear to be anything on the wall, though a window and a tree can be seen through the glass.

Cazzie dons a white tank top, short boyshorts, and socks for the shot, her hair blowing gently to the side, likely from a fan.

Though she likely did have makeup on for the shoot, it was a more natural look that kept her looking like an average human- something that Cazzie has said the internet needs to see more.

With her rise to fame as Jayme in The Umbrella Academy, Cazzie is focused on her film career but still working as an author and is keeping a level head.

Cazzie David focusing on film and hints at possible new book

Cazzie published her first book in 2020, titled No One Asked For This. The book outlines the anxieties of life and how being online can cause a lot of shame and embarrassment.

However, Cazzie does add humor to her work, channeling her comedian father, Larry David, for bits of dark humor.

For Cazzie, her next big steps are focused on her film career as she’s trying to get a movie she wrote completed. Another book could happen, but it isn’t her focus right now.

She told WWD, “I’ll probably just try to keep writing. Same s**t. It’s ongoing. It’ll be the same every summer for my whole life.”