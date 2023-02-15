Singer Lana Del Rey has achieved crazy amounts of fame, thanks in part to her fervent following, who support her every move.

When Interview Magazine selected Lana as the star of its latest issue, it only made sense for someone of her magnitude to conduct the interview.

Luckily for Lana, a singer with an equally passionate fanbase came to the rescue, interviewing the New York native and creating magic.

That singer was Billie Eilish, and she sat down with Lana for an epic meeting of the musical minds.

The Ultraviolence singer starred in a valley-themed shoot, complete with a shotgun wedding and a ’60s vibe.

Famed photographer Nadia Lee Cohen captured Lana for the March 2023 issue of Interview, and some snippets of the shoot appeared on the publication’s Instagram.

Lana Del Rey appears in Interview Magazine’s March 2023 edition

One post featuring Lana’s Interview shoot showed the singer outside a diner as she conversed with friends. The clip had a grainy special effect, which has become Lana’s aesthetic over the years. Lana brought her elegance to the parking lot, rocking white lace as part of the wedding theme.

Mel Ottenberg, the editor-in-chief of Interview Magazine, served as the stylist for the shoot. He selected Lana’s bridal attire, including a white bridal gown and matching veil by Mirror Palais, a favorite of influencers like Cindy Kimberly and pop star Dua Lipa. Lana’s sweetheart neckline allowed fans to see her trendy Chrome Hearts cross necklace, which was a perfect match for the shoot.

The singer held a cigarette in the shots featuring some parking lot fun with an interesting group of characters. A dapper-looking gentleman approached Lana and lit her cigarette in a beautiful moment captured on camera.

In another part of the video, Lana posed against a car wearing a brown Batsheva gown. She laughed and smiled for an old-school cool vibe that transcended the shoot.

Makeup artist Etienne Ortega caked Lana’s face to perfection with electric blue eyeshadow taking the singer’s look to the next level.

The video highlighted some of Lana’s best attributes, including her ethereal energy and captivating presence.

Lana showcased these qualities in a Gucci campaign, co-starring Jared Leto.

Lana Del Rey stars in the Gucci Guilty campaign

Much like Lana’s interviewer Billie, Lana has become an integral part of Gucci, with creative director Alessandro Michele at the helm. Lana sported Gucci at the 2018 Met Gala and landed a Gucci Guilty campaign a few months later. Since then, the designer has been one of Lana’s go-to choices for red carpet excellence.

Lana starred opposite Thirty Seconds to Mars singer Jared Leto in a retro-themed advertisement for Gucci Guilty. Glen Luchford directed the video, which featured Los Angeles in the ’60s, a recurring time period in Lana’s work.

The New York native engaged in domestic bliss for a well-received video unveiled in 2019.

Gucci Guilty Pour Femme has sophisticated and chic gold packaging with a delightful blend of Mandora, Lilac, and Patchouli.

The fragrance retails for $155 and is available on the Gucci website and in major department stores.