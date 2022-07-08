Lana Condor soaks up the sun in Maui

Lana Condor enjoys some sun on the beach in Hawaii. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

To All The Boys star, Lana Condor is soaking up the sun in Hawaii ahead of the release of her newest venture, the limited Netflix series Boo, Bitch.

Lana often shares simple photos of her life or major life updates, such as her engagement to musician Anthony De La Torre earlier this year, with her 11 million followers on Instagram, showing fans slices of her real life.

Part of her real life, for now, is relaxing on the beach and letting the popularity of Boo, Bitch take over as Lana enjoys some time in Maui’s Wailea-Makena.

Lana Condor stretches her legs on the beach

Lana’s recent post opens up with a shot of her stretched out on a lounging chair on the beach. She is facing the camera while lying on her stomach, eyes shielded by oval sunglasses as she holds her head in her hand.

A swipe right shows the actress reading in a lounging chair with some food and drink in front of her. This time, she has a white lounge shirt over her swimsuit and a wide-brimmed sunhat on.

Her last photo is in the same location as the first, though she’s lying flat and looking off to the side, her eyes just peeking above her sunglasses.

She wrote, “patiently waiting for ‘Boo, Bitch’ to premiere tonight at midnight on [Netflix] [ghost emoji].”

Her followers have left over 117,000 likes for her since it was posted, and they seem ready to see her ghostly new character in Boo, Bitch this weekend.

Lana Condor actually believes in ghosts

Lana’s role as Erika Vu in Boo, Bitch is a very different character than her role as Lara Jean in all of the To All The Boys movies. Though the two initially share similarities, Erika quickly changes.

However, there was one part of the role that Lana had experience with that wasn’t necessarily expected: Ghosts.

While talking with Elite Daily, Lana confirmed that she believed in ghosts and has had some supernatural experiences before.



She revealed, “I was shooting one time in Vancouver and we were shooting at this beautiful but abandoned mansion. It was abandoned for good reason because someone had kidnapped their date and then killed them in that mansion, and then stayed and laid with the body for, like, days in this, like, one room of the mansion. It was weird because the rest of the mansion was super warm but that one room was like icy cold. Doors would close when no one was there. Lights would go out and our electricians would be like, ‘Wait what’s happening?'”

She confirmed that she does believe in ghosts, adding, “I believe in energy staying around after people pass. I believe in spirits and energy staying around. And that stuff is scary. I don’t like any of that. But I do believe in it.”

Boo, Bitch is now streaming on Netflix.