Lala Kent responds to David Arquette criticizing her ‘attitude’ on WWHL

Lala Kent has been caught up in many feuds during her time on reality TV, but we didn’t expect the Vanderpump Rules star to go up against Scream veteran David Arquette.

It all started Sunday evening when the actor appeared alongside Danielle Cabral on Watch What Happens Live.

Host Andy Cohen turned his attention to Spree, a movie in which Arquette and Kent co-starred together.

While they never shared the screen, they did cross paths while promoting the flick, and it sounds like it wasn’t a pretty experience.

“I felt a little attitude, know what I’m saying?” Arquette dished.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I wasn’t trying to give attitude. I was like, ‘Why am I getting attitude?’”

Lala Kent issues a statement

Cohen wondered whether Arquette felt like he was filming scenes for Vanderpump Rules.

“Exactly,” he responded.

In the aftermath, Kent took to Instagram stories to apologize to the 52-year-old.

Lala Kent reacts to David Arquette’s criticism. Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

“I apologize if I was not friendly to you on the set of ‘Spree,’” she wrote in the story.

“I’d like to point out I was on set with many people, you being one of them, who are well known, established actors,” she added.

“I am a girl on reality TV. I felt intimidated and a bit like I did not belong, all while being incredibly grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m sorry if that came off as an attitude,” Kent affirmed.

“It was not my intent.”

Kent has been a mainstay on Vanderpump Rules since her debut as a cast member in 2015.

However, she has branched out in recent years with various big-screen credits, including 10 Minutes Gone, Hard Kill, and The Row.

Lala Kent may not have a future at Bravo

Her future on Vanderpump Rules is in question, as Bravo has paused production on Season 12 due to the continued backlash surrounding Scandoval.

The producers aim for enough time to have passed by the time filming resumes so that the cast can move on in their lives.

Whether that will happen remains to be seen because, without updates, the show will undoubtedly be off the air for a long time.

Kent was previously rumored to be in talks to join The Valley Season 2 and has appeared in an episode of the spinoff.

However, the cast of that show is stacked, and it flourished without focusing on Vanderpump Rules drama, so there’s a high probability that producers won’t be interested in making any big changes in the near future.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus. Season 12 is expected to premiere in 2025.